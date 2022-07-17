NJ reports 2,425 cases, 0 cases, less than 2,500 cases on the first day in almost a week.

Sunday New Jersey reported an additional 2,425 confirmed COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) No death was confirmed with a positive test, and less than 2,500 new cases were reported for the first time in 6 days.

Cases were recently elevated with omniclon subvariant BA.5. Subvariants spread rapidly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 65% of new COVID-19 cases last week..

The state-wide positive rate (latest day with available data) for the test conducted on Wednesday was 10.71%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers positive rates above 10% to be “high.” However, the positive rate is significantly lower than the peak height of the Omicron mutant on January 1, 40.83%.

The recently reported transmission speed in New Jersey is 1.10. If the transmission rate is 1, it means that the cases are flat at the current number. Anything above 1 means that the outbreak is widespread. Transmission speeds less than 1 Coronavirus outbreak Is decreasing because each new case leads to less than one additional new case.

There were 938 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus reported in 68 of 71 hospitals in the state on Saturday.

The seven-day average of confirmed positive test states was 2,734, an increase of 12% last week and an increase of 21% last month.

Seventeen New Jersey counties are currently considered high risk For COVID-19 infection. According to the CDC, people in high-risk areas are advised to wear masks indoors and in public transport to get the latest information on vaccinations.

Only the Hunterdon, Mercer, Salem and Cumberland counties remain in the medium risk category. Masks are not recommended in medium-risk and low-risk areas.

Total number

New Jersey has reported a total of 2.17 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than two years since the state reported the first known cases on March 4, 2020.

Garden State also records 372,487 positive antigens or rapid tests, which are considered possible cases. And there are probably many uncounted cases, including positive tests at home that aren’t included in the state numbers.

The state of 9.2 million inhabitants reported 34,159 COVID-19 deaths — 31,062 confirmed deaths and 3,090 possible deaths.

For new jersey Eighth most deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States, as of Friday, it’s behind Mississippi, Arizona, Oklahoma, Alabama, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Arkansas. last summer, The state has caused the most deaths Per capita nationwide.

Vaccination number

More than 6.96 million people who work, live or study in Garden State are fully vaccinated.

Since vaccination began in the state on December 15, 2020, more than 7.86 million people have been first dosed.

More than 4 million people in the booster states receive boosters.That number may increase later Food and Drug Administration Approves Booster Shots for Healthy Kids US regulatory agencies have approved booster immunity for children aged 5 to 11 years. As the infection continues to spread, we hope that additional vaccines will increase protection.

Long-term care number

According to the state, at least 9,393 deaths from COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data As of Friday.

According to the latest data, of the active outbreaks at 367 facilities, there are currently 4,760 residents and 4,820 staff.

Global number

As of Saturday, more than 562 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Database.. According to the data, the virus has killed more than 6.36 million people.

The United States reports the highest number of COVID-19 cases (more than 89.5 million) and deaths (at least 1.02 million) in any country.

More than 11.8 billion vaccinations have been given worldwide.