Health
NJ reports 2,425 cases, 0 cases, less than 2,500 cases on the first day in almost a week.
Sunday New Jersey reported an additional 2,425 confirmed COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) No death was confirmed with a positive test, and less than 2,500 new cases were reported for the first time in 6 days.
Cases were recently elevated with omniclon subvariant BA.5. Subvariants spread rapidly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 65% of new COVID-19 cases last week..
The state-wide positive rate (latest day with available data) for the test conducted on Wednesday was 10.71%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers positive rates above 10% to be “high.” However, the positive rate is significantly lower than the peak height of the Omicron mutant on January 1, 40.83%.
The recently reported transmission speed in New Jersey is 1.10. If the transmission rate is 1, it means that the cases are flat at the current number. Anything above 1 means that the outbreak is widespread. Transmission speeds less than 1 Coronavirus outbreak Is decreasing because each new case leads to less than one additional new case.
There were 938 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus reported in 68 of 71 hospitals in the state on Saturday.
The seven-day average of confirmed positive test states was 2,734, an increase of 12% last week and an increase of 21% last month.
Seventeen New Jersey counties are currently considered high risk For COVID-19 infection. According to the CDC, people in high-risk areas are advised to wear masks indoors and in public transport to get the latest information on vaccinations.
Only the Hunterdon, Mercer, Salem and Cumberland counties remain in the medium risk category. Masks are not recommended in medium-risk and low-risk areas.
Total number
New Jersey has reported a total of 2.17 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than two years since the state reported the first known cases on March 4, 2020.
Garden State also records 372,487 positive antigens or rapid tests, which are considered possible cases. And there are probably many uncounted cases, including positive tests at home that aren’t included in the state numbers.
The state of 9.2 million inhabitants reported 34,159 COVID-19 deaths — 31,062 confirmed deaths and 3,090 possible deaths.
For new jersey Eighth most deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States, as of Friday, it’s behind Mississippi, Arizona, Oklahoma, Alabama, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Arkansas. last summer, The state has caused the most deaths Per capita nationwide.
Vaccination number
More than 6.96 million people who work, live or study in Garden State are fully vaccinated.
Since vaccination began in the state on December 15, 2020, more than 7.86 million people have been first dosed.
More than 4 million people in the booster states receive boosters.That number may increase later Food and Drug Administration Approves Booster Shots for Healthy Kids US regulatory agencies have approved booster immunity for children aged 5 to 11 years. As the infection continues to spread, we hope that additional vaccines will increase protection.
Long-term care number
According to the state, at least 9,393 deaths from COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data As of Friday.
According to the latest data, of the active outbreaks at 367 facilities, there are currently 4,760 residents and 4,820 staff.
Global number
As of Saturday, more than 562 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Database.. According to the data, the virus has killed more than 6.36 million people.
The United States reports the highest number of COVID-19 cases (more than 89.5 million) and deaths (at least 1.02 million) in any country.
More than 11.8 billion vaccinations have been given worldwide.
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2022/07/nj-reports-2425-cases-0-deaths-first-day-in-almost-a-week-with-under-2500-cases.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Iranophobia: In the aftermath of Biden’s trip, Iran says the United States is fueling tension | New July 17, 2022
- Kinzinger says next January 6 hearing on Trump’s actions will ‘open people’s eyes wide’ July 17, 2022
- Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo jokes: Pak Jokowi chooses love July 17, 2022
- WhatsApp, Instagram, Google will be blocked for 5 days, this is Kominfo’s description July 17, 2022
- Build Your Family’s Generational Wealth With These 3 High Yielding Stocks July 17, 2022