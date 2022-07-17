First Case of Monkeypox Detected in Alabama | National News





State health officials said on Friday, July 15th, The first case of monkeypox virus reached Alabama. The Alabama Public Health Service (ADPH) confirmed two cases of monkeypox virus in both Jefferson and Mobile counties this afternoon. According to a state press release, the first case was detected on mobile after being tested by the ADPH Clinical Laboratory (BCL). The Department is part of the Laboratory Response Network (LRN) for responding to public health emergencies. The news confirmed a second case in Jefferson County, according to Birmingham health officials. Monkeypox virusA virus that belongs to the same family as smallpox virus. However, monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox, and the disease causes mild symptoms and is usually not fatal. In the United States, approximately 1,470 monkeypox cases have been identified in 44 states so far, and more cases are expected at the time of this global outbreak. At this time, health officials have not announced cases of the virus in Tallapoosa County, but county and state health officials remain vigilant for additional cases. Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person, but close skin-to-skin contact seems to be the main route of transmission today. Contact with substances used by infected people, such as clothing and linen, can infect the virus. The virus usually enters the body through broken skin, respiratory droplets, or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth). Symptoms of this latest outbreak were less typical than previous cases of monkeypox. Instead, a person begins as flat spots, followed by raised spots, then deep vesicles, and small spots in the center of the vesicles, which can be itchy and painful. It takes about 7 to 14 days from exposure to the virus to the onset of the disease, but it can take as long as 21 days. The steps to prevent monkeypox are as follows: Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, clothing or towels of people with monkeypox.

Have a person with monkeypox isolated from others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after contact with a sick person suffering from monkeypox.

Avoid contact with animals that may be infected with the virus (such as sick or found dead animals). Testing for monkeypox can be done at ADPHBCL and some commercial laboratories. Although effective vaccines for monkeypox exist, there is currently no recommendation for vaccination of individuals with unknown exposure to confirmed cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpvi.com/news/national_news/first-cases-of-monkeypox-detected-in-alabama/article_ee2154df-3c9e-5cbe-a083-51263376dcd8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos