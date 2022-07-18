Health
How to Avoid Vitamin D Deficiency When Working All Day
Vitamin D Have Various benefitsfrom Strong bone Improve Immune function.. However, it is one of the more elusive vitamins, as it is not found in high concentrations in many foods. And if you work indoors all day, you tend to miss one big opportunity to get Vitamin D: exposure to sunlight.
Therefore, vitamin D deficiency It ’s a global issue...
If you suspect you may have vitamin D deficiency (I have a symptom here), You should ask your doctor for an examination to confirm.You can also try Home test In the case of vitamin D deficiency, it is up to you to conduct a laboratory investigation to ensure that you meet the safety, accuracy, and efficacy criteria of your laboratory.
When taking vitamin D supplements, whether or not they are tested, be careful not to exceed the maximum acceptable intake (UL), which is known to be safe. The UL of Vitamin D For adults, 100 micrograms (mcg) or 4,000 international units (IU) per day. The recommended daily allowance is 15mcg or 600IU per day For many people. If you have too much vitamin D from your supplement, Vitamin D toxicity -Clinicians are starting to see it more often, as the popularity of vitamin D as a supplement is skyrocketing.
Either way, before you start spending money Supplements that may or may not workYou can try these 6 tactics to get more vitamin D.
1. Open the window of your office, home, or car
Whether your window blocks UV Depends on the type of window you have..According to the International UV Association, standard windows allow UV-A rays passing through (not UV-B rays)..
Most windows in homes and buildings are treated in some way, such as window film or shades, to prevent the passage of both types of UV light. Opening windows can help you get more sunlight, as it is likely to be the case in your home or office (and perhaps your car).
Wear sunscreen of 15 SPF or higher if you want to open the window for a long time, and wear UV-blocking glasses or sunglasses if you are facing the open window directly. If the outside is very sunny, you may not need to open the window for more than 10-15 minutes to increase vitamin D production.
read more: How Much Sunscreen Do You Really Need This Summer?
2. Drink the first cup of coffee outside
Take some time in the morning and drink your first cup. coffee
outside. The morning light is not as harsh as the sunlight later in the day, but this way you can meet at least some of your vitamin D needs.
If you’re working from home, try this before you sit at your desk (although you can also take a second cup for the first task of your computer). If you work in the office or other workplace, you may need to set an alarm a few minutes in advance to enjoy the morning light.
Before you stick to your thoughts Previous awakening time
Know that you get more benefits, not just the absorption of Vitamin D. Open up time for yourself In the morning, even just 10 to 15 minutes can have a positive impact on the day. You may be looking forward to an early morning coffee. It’s time to think slowly and set the intent of the day.
read more: Is caffeine really bad for you?Doctor weighs
3. Replace the meat with fish
According to the U.S. Dietary Supplement Agency, fatty fish such as tuna, salmon, and mackerel are some of the most natural (that is, unfortified). Source of Vitamin D..
In fact, according to the USDA Food Ingredients Database, One 100g serving of farmed salmon in the Atlantic Ocean 526 IU can almost meet your daily requirements for Vitamin D.
Canned tuna, mackerel, rockfish, swordfish, swordfish, trout, white fish, sturgeon are also decent Vitamin D concentration.. Try replacing one or two meats with fish each week for a very easy way to get more vitamin D.
read more: The best seafood delivery service in 2022
4. Eat the whole egg
Most adults today grew up hearing that eggs are bad for the heart, mythology Since then, it has been disproved (see) here, here, here When here)and it is egg It is one of the few food sources that naturally contains vitamin D.
However, you need to eat the whole egg. Egg yolk is the place where vitamin D lives. Eggs alone aren’t enough to meet your daily vitamin D requirements, but eggs are a healthy, protein-rich way to help you get there.Interestingly, not surprisingly, free-range eggs Contains more vitamin D Than traditional eggs.
5. Take a walk at lunch time
CNET definitely doesn’t endorse defenseless Sunlight, And there is a delicate balance between skin safety and vitamin D intake.Most people don’t already have enough sun, and Sunscreen Prevents the skin from absorbing UV light, which is paradoxically involved in both skin cancer and the conversion of vitamin D to the active form.
You may be wondering what a person should do. Most people’s vitamin D comes from casual exposure to the sun, so a walk at lunch can provide most of your vitamin D needs. actually, One study What was done in the United Kingdom found that less than 15 minutes of exposure to sunlight at noon was sufficient to maintain adequate blood levels of vitamin D in healthy adults.
If you go for a walk at lunch, the daylight is stronger than the morning light, but not as strong as the afternoon light, so it can give you the best value-that is, go out and take vitamin D. can Low risk of sunburn damage.. In addition, you can do some light exercise and get back to work with a refreshing mood.
If you have a family history of skin cancer or other skin health complications that may be exacerbated by exposure to sunlight, you should continue to follow the safety protocol given by your doctor.
read more: According to experts, this is the ideal SPF to use this summer
The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended for health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnet.com/health/nutrition/how-to-avoid-vitamin-d-deficiency-when-you-work-inside-all-day/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Coral Springs Charter’s Juhnyee See Wins Florida Dairy Farmers Tennis Player of the Year • Coral Springs Talk July 17, 2022
- Photos and Videos – Hollywood Life July 17, 2022
- Lack of food and threatened with being stabbed, Indramayu’s TKW asks to be sent back to Indonesia July 17, 2022
- As the ego increased in value, hype soon became the essence of everything. July 17, 2022
- What Jelani Thurmans’ Dedication Means to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting July 17, 2022