COVID-19 — 58 new cases in 93561 last week | News

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 infection rates remained high in most of Kern County and the provinces last week. This is because infection with the Omicron variant has boosted the number of cases.
The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county across the United States. On the map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission speeds. Yellow indicates a medium transmission rate, and orange counties indicate a high transmission rate.
Community-level indicators are related to new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and the percentage of manned inpatient beds among COVID-19 patients. Both are averages for 7 days. If it is less than 10%, the transmission speed is considered low. However, as the metrics go up, the level is adjusted first to medium and then to high.
Advice for individuals at high risk of immunodeficiency or serious illness is medium infection rate, as it plans rapid testing and consults with a healthcare provider about potential treatments for low infection rates. In some cases, it can range from taking larger precautions (such as wearing a mask). ..
If the prevalence in the county is high, the CDC will allow everyone to wear the appropriate mask in public, regardless of vaccination status (including settings for schools from kindergarten to high school and other indoor communities). We encourage you to do so and follow stricter protocols for those at high risk.
In all cases, individuals are advised to keep their COVID-19 vaccine and boosters up to date.
City number
Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department showed 58 new cases with 93561 zip code between July 8 and July 15, but 100 new cases reported last week. It was compared with the case. The incident brought the annual total to 3,394 and the total since the start of the 2020 pandemic to 9,502.
At the California Correctional Facility, where imprisoned individuals were included in the 93561 ZIP Code Count by the Health Department, there were five active COVID-19 cases in the inmate population as of July 15 (previous week). There were .13 compared to 16.) Case of active staff — compared to 11 last week. )
Kern County reported a total of 2,482 COVID-19-related deaths across the county on July 15. The number has increased by 4 since July 8. The county does not provide death data with a specific community or ZIP code due to privacy concerns.
Testing and vaccination
The Department of Health reminds residents that they can find a test site by going to the next location: kernpublichealth.comClick the COVID-19 button and look for “Find a test site near you”.
Current vaccination information is available online. kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine.. According to the California Public Health Service, children under the age of 5 can now be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Children over 6 months old can now be vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
