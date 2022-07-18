Ghana reports the first case of the deadly Marburg virus





Two cases of the deadly Marburg virus have been identified in Ghana. Health officials announced on Sunday that a disease such as Evola hemorrhagic fever was discovered for the first time in a West African country. At the beginning of the month Blood sample Collected from two people in the southern part of Ashanti suggested the Marburg virus. According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the samples were sent to the Pasteur Institute in Senegal to confirm the diagnosis. “This is the first time Ghana has confirmed Marburg virus disease,” GHS head Patrick Kuma Aboage said in a statement. Marburg, which is almost as deadly as Ebola, has no cure or vaccine.The symptoms are: High fever As well as internal and external bleeding. A total of 98 people identified as contact cases are currently in quarantine, and no other Marburg case has yet been detected in Ghana, according to a GHS statement. WHO said Guinea confirmed one case in an outbreak declared in September 2021. Previous outbreaks and sporadic cases of Marburg in Africa have been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda, according to the World Health Organization. The Marburg virus can spread from infected animals, including bats. “Therefore, the general public is advised to avoid caves inhabited by bat colonies and to cook all meat products’thoroughly’before consuming,” Ghanaian health officials advised. .. In addition, anyone confirmed to have contact with a patient, including medical staff, should be quarantined. Viral diseases suddenly strike patients with high fever and severe headaches. According to WHO, confirmed case mortality rates ranged from 24% to 88% in previous outbreaks, depending on the virus strain and case management. WHO: Ghana reports two suspicious cases of Marburg virus © 2022 AFP Quote: Ghana is a deadly Marburg virus (July 2022) obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-07-ghana-cases-deadly-marburg-virus.html on July 18, 2022. 18th) reporting the first case This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

