HIV researchers made progress in the “Holy Grail of Vaccines” – Mother Jones, while all eyes focused on Covid

It’s been an unprecedented two years Speak it gently for science. New viruses have spread around the world, blocking the entire city and devastating it. 6 millionn Dead (number) Global (and counting) and record-breaking development of life-saving vaccines. For those who live on Earth, Covid is not a big deal.

However, during this time, researchers have continued to make progress towards vaccines for other deadly viruses. HIV is a pathogen that has plagued scientists and destroyed patients for decades. Million peopleinclude 100,000 children, Every year around the world. According to experts, much of that progress has flown under radar due to the world’s attention to Covid.

The HIV virus is one of the most diverse life forms on the planet.

In particular, researchers say they are starting to see promising results We are working on the construction of vaccines that are rare and powerful antibodies that can prevent HIV infection and that can cause the immune system to produce those antibodies. These developments are still “home runs, knockouts from the park have never been successful,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci (yes, that Fauci, Head of the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases, tells me that it represents a “step-by-step progress” in marathons that takes a step forward in HIV vaccines. Dr. Larry Corey, Principal Investigator of the HIV Vaccine Testing Network, a non-profit organization funded by the National Institutes of Health to carry out HIV research, said the field has a “way to success.” rice field.

The “highway” may not be very audible. But when it comes to HIV (a virus that has proven to be its own wise enemy), even a small win is important.Human immunodeficiency virus discovered, Researchers have developed a number of antiretroviral drugs to combat it, including drugs that can suppress the virus and control AIDS.Some of these medicines can also prevent HIV infection, such as tablets, vaginal rings, or As of the end of last year, Continuous injection. But frustratingly, vaccines are out of reach.

There are several reasons why this is the case. For one thing, viruses are one of the most diverse life forms on the planet. People with Covid can produce one or two variants of the virus in 10 to 15 days of infection, but individuals infected with HIV see about 100 new variants and Corey say. Per dayAs long as it is infected, it can last for decades. As a result, viruses can look very different from person to person around the world.

Another challenge is that the immune system cannot stop HIV. At least it can’t be stopped by itself. In the case of Covid, for comparison, researchers observed early in the pandemic that when people were infected, the majority responded to the virus and recovered. “We knew that if we made a vaccine as good as innate immunity, it would likely be effective,” says Corey. However, in the case of HIV, few people get rid of the infection. “The human immune system cannot eliminate it,” says Corey. In short, it is difficult to reproduce an immune response that normally does not occur in the body. It’s like trying to play a concerto without knowing how to read the music.

“This vaccine has to do something that no other vaccine has ever succeeded in.”

And when HIV enters our body, it will be there for the rest of our lives.So vaccines don’t just provide A few Immunity. For example, unlike the Covid vaccine, which helps protect against serious illness in the case of breakthrough infections, the HIV vaccine must provide a complete immune shield. “This vaccine must do something that no other vaccine has ever succeeded,” heads the NIH Funding Center for HIV / AIDS Vaccine Immunology and Immunogen Discovery at Duke University. Dr. Barton Haynes tells me. “And that’s 100 percent protection from infection. When an infection occurs, the vaccine fails.”

Therefore, if a researcher succeeds in creating a working HIV vaccine, it will have to clear some complex hurdles. A) We need to provide a wide range of protection against a huge number of variants. B) Teach our bodies how to do what we normally do not do ourselves. C) Do this in a way that provides complete immunity.We don’t have the HIV vaccine today mainly because of these challenges, partly because of these challenges. Several major clinical trials Potential vaccines have not been successful. For every strategy we have cast on HIV, the virus has found a way around it.

“It’s the Holy Grail of Vaccines,” says Haynes.

The good news is Many of the major HIV researchers I’ve talked to have learned for years how HIV works (and have endured repeated clinical failures), and then the right tools to fight the virus. Was finally selected and tested. , “Or bnAbs. Some people produce these antibodies after years of infection.

In general, antibodies that block infection work as follows: When a virus invades the body, the antibody recognizes and attaches to proteins on the surface of the virus, preventing these pathogens from invading cells and getting sick. However, because HIV mutates so easily, the surface of the virus can look quite different between the variants, making it difficult for the antibody to catch up. However, there are some parts of the virus that do not change much between variants, like viruses.Achilles as a whole.. Antibodies that attach to those spots are widely known to neutralize.

In early 2021, researchers at the HIV Vaccine Testing Network Two groundbreaking studies It put bnAbs For testing. Throughout the two studies, collectively referred to as the “AMP trial,” more than 4,600 participants in the Americas, Europe, and sub-Saharan Africa were given 10 lab-produced special antibodies over 20 months. I injected it.None of the participants saw full protection against HIV, but researchers found that bnAbs Did it The authors of the study write that it is the first “proof of concept” of bnAbs in humans to protect it from several strains of the virus and show that bnAbs can prevent HIV transmission. Asking Dr. Steven Deeks, an HIV researcher, clinician, and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not directly involved in the study, he said: , It was a big step forward. “

Still, what was tested in this study was infusion of antibodies, not vaccines. The next step is to create a vaccine that encourages our body to produce these superstar antibodies on our own. “We know that [these antibodies] Corey says. And across all variants, the virus has about seven different sites of attack that antibodies can target. “The question is how to design the immunogen, the vaccine, that actually awakens this.”

Scientists are already working on it.Last year, Scripps Research researchers publication They created a vaccine that could initiate the process of making bnAbs: 97 percent of participants produced immune cells that could make early versions of these antibodies when given their vaccine. This was a small preliminary clinical trial, but the results are promising. (Duke’s Haynes group will soon announce the results of a similar test.) “If there’s big news, it’s news that we can do this in the field,” Haynes says.

But again, this is just one of many steps. Experts say that a truly effective AIDS vaccine will take at least a few more years. Asking Corey when he thinks the world will finally get there, he may have prophylactic, widespread neutralizing antibodies available (in the form of infusions) in “3-4 years.” Is called. However, the vaccine to actually make those antibodies “may take twice as long.”When I asked Dikes the same question, he reminded me in 1984 that he was President Ronald Reagan’s Secretary of Health and Welfare. Estimated I plan to get the AIDS vaccine within two years. That was almost 40 years ago. “Since then, no one has actually answered the question you just asked,” he jokes.

No matter how long it takes Experts want the process to go faster with the help of messenger RNA. If the mRNA sounds familiar, there is good reason for it. It is the core of the two most widely used Covid-19 vaccines in the United States. As you may know, mRNA basically works by providing our body with a set of instructions for building a molecule. For example, in the Covid vaccine, these instructions encode the coronavirus spike protein. However, mRNA can be easily tuned to direct all types of molecules, including those that can stimulate the production of bnAbs. And, for example, mRNA can be created quickly and cheaply, unlike creating the entire protein from scratch. “Every time we want to make a different protein, it costs 16 or 18 months and $ 4 or $ 5 million,” says Corey. “With RNA, you can make it in 100 days, and the cost can be hundreds of thousands of dollars.” Therefore, when using mRNA-based vaccines, experts are a test process. I hope to be more agile than before.

Covid’s “big gift” to the HIV field is speed Of mRNA.

As a technique, mRNA is not new to HIV vaccine researchers. ((((Back to 2017In fact, Haynes was one of the first researchers to demonstrate the power of mRNA vaccines. In this case, mouse and monkey tests protected against Zika fever. But Covid’s “big gift” to the HIV field proved it. speed Of mRNA. “We knew [mRNA] When I saw the Zika exam work, it was going to work, “he says, but Covid” showed how fast it could be done. “

When I talked to Fauci, he was optimistic about mRNA and HIV. After all, this technology has had “amazing success” with Covid, but it has drawn attention. mRNA is ” [HIV] “It’s too early to say that this is a breakthrough in HIV vaccine science,” Fauci said.

Hopefully the mRNA has the opportunity to prove itself. Some experts are concerned that the advent of drugs that prevent HIV infection will make testing for potential HIV vaccines even more difficult. Ethically, researchers should provide these drugs to study the participants in the vaccine trial, but if all participants are taking drugs that are highly effective and prevent HIV infection. It can be very difficult to measure how well a vaccine is working.

Still, even with these drugs available, searching for vaccines remains a valuable cause, Fauci says. “For excellent, long-term global protection against infectious diseases like HIV, you should always aim for a vaccine, because that is the optimal level of protection you get.”・ As Dr. Sista FHI 360The non-profit organization that manages HIV prevention research has pointed out that it may not need a universal solution to combat HIV. For people living behind HIV, especially those in low-income countries, it is important to take a number of precautions, including oral contraceptives, long-term injections, and vaccines. “The vaccine, if it is very effective, We’ll add yet another prevention tool to the toolbox, “she says. “And all the interventions we can add will help reduce infections.”