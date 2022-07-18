How Elephants Avoid Cancer – And We Could Do So

An exciting new study by an international team of scientists has revealed exactly why one of the largest animals on the planet, the elephant, paradoxically experiences an unusually low incidence of cancer. .. Studies have found that these notable mammals have unique genetic mutations that reduce the risk of tumors, and the findings may help develop new cancer therapies for humans. not.

As an organism grows and its cells continue to replicate, the likelihood of cancerous mutations increases. And the larger the organism, the more cells it has, the more likely it is to mutate, and the higher the risk of cancer as it ages. right?

Within the individual species, this observation was true. From tall humans to large dogs, the risk of cancer has been found to be positively correlated with body size. Therefore, in theory, large, long-lived animals should experience a higher proportion of cancer than small, short-lived organisms.

However, this is not the case, and this discrepancy is known as the “Pete’s paradox” after epidemiologist Richard Peto, who discovered that cell-by-cell carcinogenic rates were inconsistent across species. In fact, some larger species, such as whales and elephants, seemed to have little evidence of cancer, despite their large size and longevity.

Elephants are of particular interest to researchers, although it is generally understood that each species has evolved its own ability to control cancer. These animals have a lifespan similar to that of humans, but despite their size, they show few signs of cancer, even at very old age. It is estimated that only 5% of elephants will eventually succumb to cancer, compared to 25% of humans.

Breakthrough research a few years ago focuses on one of the key ways these giant mammals can avoid cancer.The elephant seems to have 20 different copies of tumor suppressor genes Known as p53.

This gene encodes a protein also known as p53. Important cell protector.. This protein acts like a guard aimed at stopping cell division when it detects DNA damage or mutations.

If the p53 gene is not functioning properly, damaged cells can grow and accumulate cancerous tissue. Gene dysregulation is thought to play a role in more than half of all human cancers, but unlike elephants, there is only one copy of the gene.

This new study aims to accurately investigate how various p53 genes in elephants suppress cancer.

“This complex and intriguing study shows that there are far more elephants than impressive sizes, and that it is important not only to protect these characteristic animals, but to study them in detail. “Masu,” explained Fritz Volers, a university co-author of the study. Oxford. “After all, their genetics and physiology are all driven by today’s ecology, diet and behavior, as well as evolutionary history.”

The intracellular activity of p53 is regulated by another gene known as MDM2, which encodes a protein that essentially inactivates the p53 protein.

This p53–MDM2 pathway is the basis for the work of healthy cells. p53 intervenes to check the health of cells, and MDM2 prevents p53 from causing cell death by sending a signal that everything is functioning normally. According to a new study, elephants have an amazing sequence of various p53 proteins that can increase the ways in which MDM2 inactivation can be avoided.

In humans, there is only one copy of the p53 gene, so it doesn’t take long for MDM2 to take over and replicate cancer cells. However, in elephants, the p53 protein takes dozens of different molecular shapes, avoids inactivation by MDM2, and stops replication of more cancer cells.

“This is an exciting development to understand how p53 contributes to the prevention of cancer development,” said study co-author Robin Forreus. “The presence of several p53 isoforms in elephants with different abilities to interact with MDM2 provides an exciting new approach to shed new light on the tumor suppressive activity of p53.”

New research presents impressive new insights into the mechanisms evolved by elephants to avoid cancer. This study not only shows how these giant mammals can deploy a variety of p53 molecules to suppress the growth of cancer cells, but also confirm that elephants have more ways to avoid cancer than small organisms. This will help solve Peto’s paradox to some extent.

Beyond these academic insights, there are likely to be human clinical outcomes from this new study. By highlighting dozens of new ways in which p53 molecules can be activated, researchers are now presented with several new pathways for the treatment of targeted cancers in humans.

New research published in journal Molecular Biology and Evolution..

sauce: Oxford University