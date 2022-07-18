A sure sign that you need to check your blood sugar right now — don’t eat this

Healthy blood sugar is essential for overall well-being, especially if you are Diabetes.. “”If your blood sugar is too high or too low, it can be harmful to your health. ” Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a board-certified family doctor Holistic wellness strategy teach. “”If your blood sugar is too high, it can lead to diabetes. However, on the other hand, too low a blood sugar level (a condition called hypoglycemia) can lead to dizziness, confusion, and even unconsciousness. That’s why it’s imperative to maintain a healthy blood sugar level by eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly, “she adds. Mayo Clinic situation,”Blood glucose levels below 140 mg / dL (7.8 mmol / L) are normal. Readings above 200 mg / dL (11.1 mmol / L) after 2 hours indicate diabetes. Measurements of 140-199 mg / dL (7.8 mmol / L-11.0 mmol / L) indicate pre-diabetes. ” Read about the five signs of hyperglycemia to pay attention to-and Don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a COVID..

Dr. Mitchell explains: “Blood sugar, also known as blood sugar, is a type of sugar in the blood. It is the body’s main source of energy and comes from the food we eat. When we eat, the digestive system It breaks down. Sugar in food becomes glucose and is released into the bloodstream. The small organ behind the stomach, the pancreas, is a hormone called insulin that helps move blood sugar levels from the blood to the cells of the body. Can be used for energy. “

“People who don’t have diabetes usually don’t have to worry about their blood sugar levels, but there are some situations where testing is essential, such as when they are experiencing symptoms of hypoglycemia,” said Dr. Mitchell. By testing your blood sugar levels, such as dizziness and tremors, you can rule out diabetes as a potential cause. In addition, if you have a family history of diabetes, it is worth checking your blood sugar levels on a regular basis. There may be early signs of illness. Ultimately, whether you need to test your blood sugar depends on your situation, but if you have any concerns, talk to your doctor or other medical professional. It’s always best to do. “

According to Dr. Mitchell, “There are various factors that can contribute to hyperglycemia. One of the most important is diet. Foods high in monosaccharides and refined carbohydrates can cause blood sugar spikes. Other risk factors include lack of physical activity, certain medications, and medical conditions such as diabetes and pre-diabetes. High stress levels can also lead to elevated blood sugar levels. Control blood sugar levels. Eating a healthy diet is important for you. Exercise regularly and manage your stress. If you have any concerns about your blood sugar, be sure to talk to your health care provider. “

“One of the complaints doctors often hear is that they are always tired, even after a good night’s sleep,” said Dr. Mitchell. There are many causes of fatigue, but one of the most overlooked causes is diabetes. High blood sugar causes the body to work long hours to process sugar, causing fatigue. In addition, high blood sugar levels can cause dehydration and can make you feel tired. If you have diabetes, such as excessive fatigue or fatigue, it is important to see a doctor for a blood sugar test. Early detection of diabetes can prevent serious future complications. “6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr. Mitchell said: “If you have difficulty concentrating or focusing on your work, it may be a sign that you need to check your blood sugar levels. Hyperglycemia can damage the small blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients. . Brain. This damage can lead to thought, conversation, and learning problems. In addition, hyperglycemia can cause mood swings and irritation. If any of these symptoms occur. It’s important to talk to your doctor about your blood sugar. A test. Checking your blood sugar is an important step in maintaining your overall health. “

“It’s not uncommon for the body to suddenly want sugary foods when it feels low in blood sugar,” says Dr. Mitchell. “This is because sugar causes a rapid explosion of energy in the body. However, if you are hungry for sweets more often than usual, your blood sugar may be out of balance. Treat it. If left untreated, this can cause serious health problems such as diabetes. “

Dr. Mitchell explains: “Sudden mood swings and frustration may indicate an imbalance in blood sugar. If your blood sugar is too high or too low, you may have problems with your concentration and energy levels. If you’re feeling uneven or irritable, it’s a good idea to check your blood sugar to see if it’s in the normal range. If not, you may need to make adjustments. Yes. Eat or take medicine to rebalance. In any case, it’s important to talk to your doctor to control your blood sugar and make you feel better. “

According to Dr. Mitchell, “blurred vision and poor eyesight may indicate high levels of sugar. High levels of sugar can cause swelling of the eye lenses and blurred vision. High sugar levels can also damage the retina, which is the part of your eyes that is responsible for sending the signal that is converted into the image you see to your brain. Over time, this Injuries can lead to permanent loss of vision. For vision, it is important to consult a doctor to check sugar content and take appropriate measures to protect vision. Untreated diabetes Regularly checking sugar can cause many serious health problems, including blurred vision, which allows you to protect your eyesight and keep your eyes healthy. Useful for.

If any of these symptoms occur, it is important to see your doctor as soon as possible so that you can check and treat your sugar content as needed. If left untreated, hyperglycemia can lead to serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke. “