Monkeypox: What you need to know about vaccines, tests and treatments

When do I need to take the test?

Experts agree that vaccination and prevention should be prioritized to slow the pace of current outbreaks. However, if you start to notice red lesions, acne, or pustules, contact your GP and let your doctor know that you are suspected of having monkeypox infection. Your doctor will wipe the lesions and order a monkeypox test for you. You can also be tested through an emergency health center, sexual health clinic, or other health care provider.

This test is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR), much like the case of Covid-19, which detects some of the genetic material in the virus. However, testing capacity is still limited. Samples can only be sent to a public health laboratory or one of five commercial laboratories for analysis. Also, the time required has improved, but results can take 24 hours to 3 days or more.

There is no home test for monkeypox. Dr. William Morris, chair of the Mayo Clinic’s Department of Experimental Medicine and Pathology and president of the Mayo Clinic Institute, said the clinic also needed swab lesions to perform salpox tests. One of the commercially available monkeypox diagnostic tests. If there are no symptoms, or if there are only fever and flu-like symptoms, there is still no way to test monkeypox, Dr. Morris said.

Another problem is that some healthcare professionals may not or may not be aware of monkeypox when the patient comes for diagnosis. Monkeypox lesions, especially in the genital area, can be very similar to the symptoms of more common illnesses such as herpes and syphilis.

“If the lesion looks like monkeypox, people need to test it,” said Dr. Bernard Camins, medical director of infection prevention at Mount Sinai Health System.

Finally, some healthcare professionals may not know how contagious the lesion is. “I’ve heard case reports of patients turning their backs,” said Dr. Camins. “People have never seen this disease, you know, and there is a fear of the unknown. However, because monkeypox medical infections are so rare, health care workers As long as you wear the proper personal protective equipment, you don’t have to worry about monkeypox working. “