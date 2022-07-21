Endometriosis Can Increase Women’s Stroke Risk







Source / Disclosure

The issuer:

Disclosure: Farland and Mismer have not reported disclosure of relevant financial information. See the survey for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Women with a history of endometriosis are at higher risk of stroke than women without a history of endometriosis, and women who have had hysterectomy or ovarian removal are at higher risk, researchers say. reported. Evidence shows that people with endometriosis are at increased risk of CVD in later years, and endometriosis affects the risk of cardiovascular disease, such as stroke, through changes in the endogenous inflammation, immunity, and hormonal environment. May give. Stacy A. Miss MarScD, Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Michigan State University, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.





Mismer is a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive biology at Michigan State University and a part-time professor of epidemiology at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.



Recognition of endometriosis “The take-away message is that people with endometriosis must consider their overall health and what symptoms they may have, and primary care physicians should know the patient’s endometriosis status. You need to be. “ Mismer told Helio. “Even in this area of ​​cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, there are other symptoms associated with endometriosis. PCP and primary care obstetricians and gynecologists should be aware of hypertension and hypercholesterolemia in people with endometriosis. You have to pay. “ Missmer et al. Analyzed data from adults participating in the Nurses’ Health Study II, an ongoing prospective cohort study initiated in 14 states in 1989. Participants answered a questionnaire mailed every two years about various chronic diseases and risk factors. Persons with a history of stroke or endometriosis that were not confirmed by laparoscopy at baseline were excluded. Researchers followed participants until 2017 for the development of accidental ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes. Survey results published in stroke. During a follow-up period of 2,770,152 man-years, researchers recorded 893 stroke cases. Models with adjusted alcohol intake include 18-year-old BMI, current BMI, age of menarche, adolescent menstrual cycle pattern, current menstrual cycle pattern, birth history, oral contraceptive use history, smoking history, dietary Quality and Physical Activity, Participants Confirmed Endometriosis had a 34% higher risk of stroke compared to those without endometriosis (adjusted HR = 1.34; 95) % CI, 1.1-1.62). Of the overall association between endometriosis and stroke risk, 39% of the risk is due to hysterectomy or oophorectomy (95% CI, 14-71) and 16% of the risk is due to hormone therapy. Was (95% CI, 5-40). There was no difference between the groups in the analysis stratified by age (under 50 or over 50), infertility history, BMI, or menopause. “Effects beyond reproductive health” “I want to make it clear that this is not a significant increase in risk. The absolute risk of an individual’s stroke is still very small,” Mismer told Healio. “We don’t want this to cause panic or scare women. But these data generally show that endometriosis is more than just a gynecological condition. Pelvic pain is important and underestimated, but it also has implications for more than just genital health. It affects the overall health of women throughout their life course. “ There are several different pathways in which endometriosis may be associated with stroke risk. This includes chronic long-term inflammation associated with the condition. Leslie V. FarlandScD, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of Arizona. “This study is to better understand how this condition, as defined by gynecological reality, affects all other aspects of their lives, throughout the body of people with endometriosis. It shows that we have to study health, “Farland told Healio. For more information: Stacy A. Miss MarScD, Can be reached with [email protected].. Leslie V. FarlandScD, Can be reached with [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/cardiology/20220721/endometriosis-may-increase-stroke-risk-in-women The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos