Health
Recommendations and Prohibitions for Diabetes
Diabetes is one of the most common illnesses in India. Diabetes may be identified at birth or it may be due to a sedentary lifestyle or poor diet. Diabetes can also be caused by obesity. On the other hand, having diabetes can cause obesity.
Having diabetes can also affect the daily lives of diabetics. Diabetes may not be cured, but proper diet and exercise can help manage it and even restore it in some cases. This article provides recommendations and prohibitions for those who want to lose weight as a diabetic.
what I have to do
1. Start gradually
Diabetes has been shown to affect cardiovascular and overall health. Ideally, you should gradually incorporate your workout. Similarly, you should not have a strict diet right away.
2. Pay attention to mental health
Attempting to lose weight requires physical and mental strength. If you are diabetic and obese, it is ideal to distort the professional help to help you guide your journey.
3. Exercise
Not to mention this. If you’re trying to lose weight, exercising at least five times a week is essential. Extra fat around the abdomen interferes with the effect of insulin on blood sugar levels.
4. Look at what you eat
Our diet plays as important a role as our training routine. If you are a diabetic trying to lose weight, you have to be careful about what you eat.
5. Dash diet
DASH is a popular diet that stands for a diet to stop high blood pressure. Although focused on lowering blood pressure, these foods have also proven to help manage diabetes.
6. Mediterranean diet
Like the Dash diet, the Mediterranean diet has proven to be beneficial to diabetics. This diet consists of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes and other animal alternative protein foods.
Do not
1. Please do not go outboard
As explained earlier, the key to a successful weight loss journey is to stay consistent and gradually increase your pace. Being outboard can not only harm your health, but can also do it.
2. Do not skip meals
People often skip meals to control their caloric intake, which is very unhealthy. It is imperative for diabetics to eat all three meals at the right time, and even if they are trying to lose weight, they should follow it.
3. Don’t skip carbs
Like skipping a meal, many people skip getting enough carbs. Fiber may be considered less important, but it’s not correct. Diabetics are advised to eat whole grains and other foods rich in water-soluble fiber.
4. Do not fast intermittently
Unlike DASH and the Mediterranean diet, intermittent fasting may not be suitable for diabetics trying to lose weight. Prolonged fasting and skipping meals can affect insulin levels and blood sugar levels.
5. Do not try diet pills
It is unsuitable for anyone to consume diet pills that are not approved by FSSAI or other public authorities. Diet pills generally can conflict with the functioning of diabetes medications and should not be taken without the approval of a doctor.
6. Do not eat cooked foods
Cooked foods, such as junk foods, super-processed foods, and canned foods, are very rich in trans fats, saturated fats, and other ingredients that can exacerbate diabetes.
In conclusion, weight loss is mainly promoted by diet and exercise. How often you eat and exercise is just as important as what you eat and how you exercise. In addition to these tips, try to be consistent. Discuss your weight loss goals with your doctor, family, or friends so they can help you get going.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is by no means a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult your specialist or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.
