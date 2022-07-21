Health
Hormone therapy and breast cancer recurrence
- Hormone replacement therapy may be recommended for women who have been treated for breast cancer.
- In the past, some oncologists have expressed concern that this type of menopausal therapy may increase the risk of breast cancer recurrence.
- In a new study, researchers said they found no link between breast cancer recurrence and hormone replacement therapy.
- One expert said this was welcome news for breast cancer survivors, but warned women taking aromatase inhibitors about the use of hormone replacement therapy.
Night sweats, malaise, tooth problems, osteoporosis, heart problems, hot flashes, dry vagina, and urinary tract infections.
These are just a few Side effects That people treated in Breast cancer hormone therapy I have endured it. Examples of hormone therapy include drugs such as tamoxifen and aromatase inhibitors.
Many breast cancer survivors take these medications after breast cancer surgery to prevent the recurrence of breast cancer.
These sometimes serious symptoms of breast cancer hormone therapy can adversely affect quality of life and even encourage some people to discontinue this cancer treatment.
Over the years, vaginal estrogen therapy and menopausal hormone therapy have been used to help relieve some of these symptoms.
However, the safety of using systemic and vaginal estrogen in breast cancer survivors, especially those with estrogen receptor-positive disease, has not been well studied.
A
Some oncologists have warned cancer survivors of the use of menopausal hormone therapy because previous clinical trials have reported an increased risk of breast cancer recurrence, according to the authors of a recent study. increase.
Studies since then have not shown an increase in recurrence, but such studies have
Dr. Soren ColdAn oncologist at the University Hospital of Odense in Denmark, decided to take a closer look.
In his new paper, Cold studied the association between hormone replacement therapy and the risk of breast cancer recurrence, and the mortality rate in a large cohort of postmenopausal women in Denmark treated with hormone therapy in the early stages. Estrogen receptor positive breast cancer..
Soren told Healthline that the woman was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer between 1997 and 2004 and had not been treated for breast cancer or had been on hormone therapy for five years.
Of the 8,461 women who had not received vaginal estrogen or menopausal hormone therapy prior to the diagnosis of breast cancer, 1,957 used vaginal estrogen therapy and 133 used menopausal hormone therapy after diagnosis for breast cancer hormone therapy. Helped with side effects.
Overall, the researchers said there was no increased risk of recurrence or death in patients who received either vaginal estrogen therapy or menopausal hormone therapy.
However, people taking vaginal estrogen therapy while taking aromatase inhibitors have been found to be at increased risk of recurrence.
Dr. Elizabeth Cascato-RakeOncologists at the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota,
“In essence, breast cancer survivors taking tamoxifen do not appear to significantly increase the risk of breast cancer recurrence, so it seems they may consider vaginal estrogen therapy,” she said. Told to.
“I agree that this is good news for many patients suffering from severe genitourinary symptoms during menopause,” she added.
However, Cathcart-Rake said there are still warnings for some people with breast cancer.
“Care should be taken when considering vaginal estrogens in women taking aromatase inhibitors,” she said.
According to Cathcart-Rake, this subgroup appeared to be at increased risk of recurrence, but there was no significant difference in mortality.
She also cautioned women considering oral menopausal hormone therapy.
“In this study, there were only a few women in this cohort, and there are previous data showing that the combination increases the risk of recurrence,” she said.
Cathcart-Rake said the study was particularly interesting and useful. “This includes a cohort of a large number of patients with records of dosing and replacement, as well as data on recurrence from the healthcare system.”
“This large cohort study helps inform the subtle discussions between clinicians and breast cancer survivors about the safety of vaginal estrogen therapy,” she added.
According to Cathcart-Rake, the results of this study suggest that breast cancer survivors taking tamoxifen with severe urogenital symptoms can receive vaginal estrogen therapy without increasing the risk of breast cancer recurrence. I have.
However, she says, “Be careful when considering vaginal estrogen in breast cancer survivors who are using aromatase inhibitors, or when considering menopausal hormone therapy.”
