Hormone therapy and breast cancer recurrence

Hormone replacement therapy may be recommended for women who have been treated for breast cancer.

In the past, some oncologists have expressed concern that this type of menopausal therapy may increase the risk of breast cancer recurrence.

In a new study, researchers said they found no link between breast cancer recurrence and hormone replacement therapy.

One expert said this was welcome news for breast cancer survivors, but warned women taking aromatase inhibitors about the use of hormone replacement therapy.

Night sweats, malaise, tooth problems, osteoporosis, heart problems, hot flashes, dry vagina, and urinary tract infections.

These are just a few Side effects That people treated in Breast cancer hormone therapy I have endured it. Examples of hormone therapy include drugs such as tamoxifen and aromatase inhibitors.

Many breast cancer survivors take these medications after breast cancer surgery to prevent the recurrence of breast cancer. process According to the American Cancer Society, it can last up to 5 years, but it may take longer.

These sometimes serious symptoms of breast cancer hormone therapy can adversely affect quality of life and even encourage some people to discontinue this cancer treatment.

Over the years, vaginal estrogen therapy and menopausal hormone therapy have been used to help relieve some of these symptoms.

However, the safety of using systemic and vaginal estrogen in breast cancer survivors, especially those with estrogen receptor-positive disease, has not been well studied.

A New paper In National Cancer Center Journal Menopausal hormone therapy for breast cancer survivors is not associated with breast cancer recurrence, as announced by Oxford University Press.

Some oncologists have warned cancer survivors of the use of menopausal hormone therapy because previous clinical trials have reported an increased risk of breast cancer recurrence, according to the authors of a recent study. increase.

Studies since then have not shown an increase in recurrence, but such studies have Serious restrictions Includes a small sample size and a short follow-up period.

Dr. Soren ColdAn oncologist at the University Hospital of Odense in Denmark, decided to take a closer look.

In his new paper, Cold studied the association between hormone replacement therapy and the risk of breast cancer recurrence, and the mortality rate in a large cohort of postmenopausal women in Denmark treated with hormone therapy in the early stages. Estrogen receptor positive breast cancer..

Soren told Healthline that the woman was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer between 1997 and 2004 and had not been treated for breast cancer or had been on hormone therapy for five years.

Of the 8,461 women who had not received vaginal estrogen or menopausal hormone therapy prior to the diagnosis of breast cancer, 1,957 used vaginal estrogen therapy and 133 used menopausal hormone therapy after diagnosis for breast cancer hormone therapy. Helped with side effects.

Overall, the researchers said there was no increased risk of recurrence or death in patients who received either vaginal estrogen therapy or menopausal hormone therapy.

However, people taking vaginal estrogen therapy while taking aromatase inhibitors have been found to be at increased risk of recurrence.