Health
What is Parechovirus?How to identify symptoms
- The CDC has been reported by multiple state health care providers for neonatal and infant parechovirus (PeV) infections.
- Parechovirus is a common pediatric pathogen.
- There are four species of these viruses, of which only PeV-A is known to cause illness in people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Health warning Toddlers are most at risk for this month’s doctors about the potentially dangerous viruses that are prevalent in the country.
The CDC said it received reports from multiple state health care providers of newborn and infant parechovirus (PeV) infections.
Clinicians are encouraged to test for this virus in children with signs and symptoms that may indicate a parechovirus infection.
According to the CDC, all cases so far have been caused by the PeV-A3 strain, the type most frequently associated with severe illness.
Authorities did not indicate in which state the incident occurred.Newborns in Connecticut have been reported to have died of a parechovirus infection shortly before the CDC issued a health warning. CT Insider..
Here’s what you need to know about this virus:
Parechovirus is a common pediatric pathogen. There are four species of these viruses, of which only PeV-A is known to cause illness in people.
According to the CDC, there are multiple strains of PeV-A, and PeV-A3 is most commonly associated with serious illness in newborns and infants.
This virus is not new to the United States. However, due to limited surveillance at present, it is not clear how this year’s number of cases will be compared to the previous season.
Dr. Frederick Laham, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer, Medical Director of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology Hospital, said recently there were some cases of parechovirus in infants, but no dramatic increase. However, he said some colleagues in the area had noticed a “small rise” in the incident.
Dr. Andrea BerryAn infectious disease pediatrician at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, said the Parecovirus can cause symptoms ranging from asymptomatic or mild to severe illness.
But “serious illnesses are rare,” said Berry, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
According to the CDC, in children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years, the parechovirus generally causes symptoms such as upper respiratory tract infections, fever, and rashes.
However, babies under 3 months can develop illnesses such as sepsis and serious illnesses such as seizures and neurological disorders such as meningitis.
Meningitis is an inflammation of the fluid and membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.
According to the CDC, people with the parechovirus can transmit the virus through feces and respiratory droplets, even if they are asymptomatic.
The virus can be shed from the upper respiratory tract for 1 to 3 weeks after infection and from the gastrointestinal tract for up to 6 months after infection.
Studies have shown that PeV-A tends to circulate in summer and autumn, according to the CDC. However, like other viruses, the COVID-19 pandemic confused traditional seasonal patterns.
“Come out of COVID, all seasonality [of these viruses] It’s upside down, “Lahamu said. “It may take a year or two for everything to return to its previous state.”
Despite the slight increase in cases of parechovirus recently, Berry said there is nothing parents need to do other than what is usually recommended to prevent infection.
“In general, sick children should not play with other children, especially if they have a fever,” she said.
But “because of a serious illness [with parechovirus infection] It’s so rare that I don’t think it’s necessary to take additional precautions at this time to prevent the transmission of the parechovirus, “she added.
Lahamu agreed: “This is a ubiquitous virus and it’s everywhere. I can’t really prepare for it.”
“In reality, there’s nothing parents need to do,” he added, noting that the CDC’s health warning was primarily to raise awareness of the virus among clinicians.
Lahamu said his parents didn’t know if his child was infected with the parechovirus, as many viruses can cause similar symptoms.
However, if you have symptoms such as fever, seizures, rash, lethargy, or poor eating, you are advised to take your baby to a doctor.
According to Berry, if an infant less than 3 months old, especially less than 1 month old, has a fever, the healthcare provider should see him as soon as possible.
“Baby can’t talk to us or tell us what the symptoms are. Sometimes they just have a fever and a mild illness,” she said. “It can also lead to more serious infections that require hospitalization and supportive care, such as meningitis.”
For older children with fever, cough, dyspnea, eating and drinking changes, commotion, and extreme drowsiness, it is recommended that parents call their family doctor before taking the child to the office.
This “is very helpful in getting advice on when to wait and when to see your child,” she said.
But overall, “these are the same recommendations I give, whether or not the number of cases of parechovirus is increasing,” she said.
