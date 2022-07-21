Coronavirus: Infection after 34 weeks of gestation can increase the risk of preterm birth by 7 times





Testing for a positive coronavirus in the last 3 months of pregnancy doubles the risk of preterm birth and increases the risk of infection 34 weeks later.

health









Infection with coronavirus after 34 weeks of gestation can increase the risk of preterm birth by a factor of 7 Shutterstock / Corpii have COVID-19 34 weeks later pregnancy It is associated with a 7-fold higher risk than preterm birth. In a study of more than 5,000 pregnant women, 9.1% of women who tested positive for covid-19 after 34 weeks continued preterm birth, which is defined as less than 37 weeks gestation. This is compared to 1.4 percent of women who did not test positive during pregnancy. Trans-gender men were not included in the study. Throughout the pandemic, different studies have yielded different results regarding the risks associated with transmitting covid-19 during pregnancy. Some people associate infections with an increased risk of preterm birth, but it was unclear at what point during pregnancy covid-19 was at greatest risk. You can know in detail, Tal jump At Maccabi Healthcare Services in Tel Aviv, Israel, her colleague tracked the results of 2753 women who tested positive for covid-19 at any stage of pregnancy compared to the same number of pregnant women who did not. .. During the first 6 months of pregnancy (approximately 27 weeks), infection with covid-19 was not associated with an increased risk of preterm birth. However, women infected in the last three months (after the 28th week) were more than twice as likely to give birth as women who did not test positive. Infection with covid-19 after 34 weeks increased the risk by a factor of 7 regardless of the severity of the infection. The researchers did not consider the covid-19 vaccination status of women. In this study, having covid-19 was not associated with an increased incidence of miscarriage or stillbirth, or the birth of a small baby at gestational age. Contradicts some previous studies.. “Women after 34 weeks of gestation need to practice social distance and respiratory protection,” the author writes in a treatise. If someone is infected with the currently predominant Omicron variant, the results can be different, Patalon says. The Israeli study was conducted when delta mutants associated with more serious illness were circulating. “This study adds solid evidence of the risk of catching covid-19 during pregnancy and how important it is for pregnant women to be vaccinated against the virus,” said the Royal Gynecologist of the United Kingdom. Pat O’Brien of the Medical College said. England. “We know that infants are not at increased risk of long-term adverse outcomes if they give birth after 34 weeks, which is supported by studies that were unaware of the differences in infant adverse outcomes.” He says. Journal reference: PLoS One, DOI: 10.1371 / journal.pone.0270893 Details of these topics:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscientist.com/article/2329472-coronavirus-in-late-pregnancy-raises-premature-birth-risk-seven-fold/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos