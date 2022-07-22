NYC Starts Booking 17K Monkeypox Vaccine on Friday





The city will open 17,000 monkeypox vaccine slots on Friday as part of its latest appointment, the Department of Health and Mental Health said Thursday. New Yorkers who meet the city's eligibility criteria can sign up for an appointment for the first dose through any of the cities at 6 pm on Friday, July 22nd. Vaccine Portal Or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC, the department said in a press release. According to the release, vaccination will begin on July 24th and will continue until August 13th.

Vaccinations will begin on July 24th and will continue until August 13th.

As of Thursday, 778 people in New York City had tested positive for monkeypox, the Department of Health said. Three high-dose vaccination sites, Science Skills Center High School in Brooklyn, IS 125 in Queens, and Bronx High School, will administer 10,600 out of 17,000 doses on July 24, 30, and 31. The department said. According to the agency, the vaccine will also be given at the city’s sexual health clinics in Chelsea, East Harlem and Corona, and at Lincoln Hospitals in Gotham Health, Vanderbilt and Bronx on Staten Island. “Additional doses are reserved for referrals from community-based organizations servicing high-risk New Yorkers (3,850), and the remaining doses are provider-managed vaccinations and health department contact tracing. Used for contact with known cases identified through, “said in that release. Like a city Final round of vaccinationThe latest round is “Only for gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men and transgender, gender incompatibility, or gender non-binary people over the age of 18 who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past. Target. 14th due to limited supply of vaccines, “said the agency. The city you received Approximately 26,000 monkeypox vaccine doses According to the department, from the federal government earlier this week. As of Thursday, 778 people in New York City tested positive for the disease. Health sector data show. “The Department of Health is moving quickly to distribute as many vaccine doses as possible in the most equitable way,” City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement Thursday. .. “As the number of cases increases, it is clear that more vaccines are in great need in New York City, and we are working with federal partners to obtain higher doses.” The Health Department’s announcement on Thursday came shortly before activist group ACT UP NY protested at Foley Square, emphasizing what was described as a “federal failure” surrounding the deployment of the monkeypox vaccine. Emergency Measures: March against monkeypox and government failure. Join us and our community members this Thursday at 6pm EST at Foley Square in New York. #MarchAgainstMPX # Take action # Counterattack #FIGHTMPX pic.twitter.com/dBlxaX569a — ACT UP NY (@actupny) July 18, 2022 “The recent outbreak of monkeypox didn’t have to happen,” tweeted a group formed in the 1980s to combat the AIDS crisis. “We require: more tests. more vaccines. more treatments.”

