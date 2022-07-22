Studies have found that the neutralizing effect of antibodies against the Omicron mutants BA.1 and BA.2 declines rapidly.





An omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first detected in South Africa in November 2021. The high levels of infectivity of the virus and its ability to rapidly generate additional mutants have also been observed in Germany. Omicron mutants since January 2022 BA.1 is predominant here, followed by variant BA.2 in the coming months. In the meantime, the virus mutated further, and since June, variants BA.4 and BA.5 have replaced its predecessors. This poses a major challenge to the human immune system. Antibodies are formed during SARS-CoV-2 infection and attach to the surface structure of the virus, preventing the virus from invading human cells. Viral peplomer plays an important role here. In the Omicron variant, this has changed at more than 50 sites compared to the SARS-CoV-2 virus first identified in Wuhan. Results: Antibodies formed after infection or vaccination do not recognize inefficient mutants. This is why, despite overcoming the infection, people can be infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 mutant again, or there are breakthrough infections. However, antibodies are not the only factor in the immune response to infection. Researchers in Frankfurt, led by Professors Marek Kidera and Sandra Ciesek of the Institute of Medical Virology at the Goethe University Hospital in Frankfurt, investigated how long the antibodies present in the blood could still be neutralized after vaccination or recovery from infection. Viral variants Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. For this purpose, they collect blood samples from people who have been vaccinated a few times (booster shots) and transfer liquid blood components (serum) containing antibodies to cultured cells with SARS-CoV-2 virus. Number of infected cells placed and observed. In addition, in each case, we confirmed the amount of antibody in the sample that recognizes the spike protein. RESULTS: Six months after the second vaccination, the sera tested showed virtually no neutralizing effect on the Omicron mutants BA.1 and BA.2. The effect of booster vaccination declined rapidly: the serum immediately after booster vaccination still provided very good protection, but after 3 months the protective effect was very weak and the tested serum was no longer 2 A variant that was unable to neutralize one virus. “this is, Antibody titer In serum (the amount of antibody, so to speak) after vaccination or infection has diminished over time, “antibodies have a significantly lower ability to recognize new viral variants, resulting in lower levels of antibodies. It is no longer sufficient to neutralize and prevent infection of cells during cell culture. However, the data in this study cannot draw conclusions regarding protection against the severity of disease progression. ” The decisive factor is not only the antibody titer, but also the cellular immune response. Widera adds that it has not been considered in this study. These results show that the use of monoclonal antibodies given to patients with a weakened immune system as a precautionary measure is particularly problematic, says Professor Sandra Sisek. Ciesek is the director of the Institute for Medical Viral Sciences at the University Hospital of Frankfurt and the lead author of this study. She explains: “As an example, we studied three such monoclonal antibodies in laboratory experiments, Effectiveness It is very dependent on the variant of the virus. To be able to protect vulnerable patients with such formulations, it is also imperative that patients be tested to the extent that such antibodies can neutralize the viral variants that are currently prevalent. Indeed, viral variants BA.1 and virologists added that the BA.2 examined in this study was no longer predominant in Germany during that time. Therefore, the CoV-2 virus is currently infecting the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. “ sauce: Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220722/Antibodies-neutralization-efficacy-against-Omicron-variants-BA1-And-BA2-wanes-rapidly-study-finds.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos