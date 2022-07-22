Hypertension Increases Odds Odds-Variant COVID-19 Hospitalization





High blood pressure more than doubles the risk of infection with an omicron variant that requires hospitalization, even between individuals who have received a standard double dose of COVID-19 vaccination and at least one booster. The researchers reported. High blood pressure. It appears to be a stronger risk factor than type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and heart failure. “A groundbreaking Omicron infection that is serious enough to cause hospitalization can occur in adults of all ages, especially in the case of high blood pressure, in the absence of other major chronic illnesses,” said lead author Joseph E. Dr. Ebinger, assistant professor of cardiology and director of clinical analysis at the Smitheart Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, said in a release from the American Heart Association. “It’s not necessarily the ones we think are most at risk. They aren’t the most sick of the sick, and this was a surprising finding.” Dr. Ebinger and colleagues studied results from 912 adults received At least 3 times After receiving the mRNA vaccine, I was infected with Omicron. Of the 912 patients, 145 (15.9%) required hospitalization. Continue reading Possibility of hospitalization Omicron infection Significantly increased 2.3-fold, 2.2-fold, and 2.2-fold among patients with hypertension, myocardial infarction or heart failure, or CKDEach investigator reported. Hypertension significantly increased the likelihood of infection-related hospitalization among patients without CKD, myocardial infarction, and heart failure. The use of angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), and statins did not affect risk. Researchers reported that every 10 days after the last mRNA booster administration, the odds of Omicron infection requiring hospitalization increased significantly by 7% across the cohort. In patients with no history of myocardial infarction, heart failure, and CKD, the researchers did not find a significant increase in the risk of hospitalization for Omicron over time. For every 10 years of age, the odds of infection requiring hospitalization increased significantly by 1.3-fold across the cohort and 1.4-fold in patients without a history of myocardial infarction, heart failure, or CKD. Male gender and obesity did not appear as risk factors. The investigators coordinated all analyzes of race and ethnicity. Diabetes, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma also did not significantly increase the risk. “The mechanism of COVID-19 risk associated with hypertension remains unclear, but previous studies have confirmed delayed SARS-CoV-2 virus clearance and prolonged inflammatory response in hypertensive patients, which is a severe disease. It can help increase the degree, “says Dr. Ebinger’s team. References Ebinger J, Driver M, Joung S, etc. Excess risk of hypertension and severe COVID-19 disease despite booster vaccination.. Published online on July 20, 2022. High blood pressure.. doi: 10.1161 / HYPERTENSIONA HA.122.19694 High blood pressure can double the risk of severe COVID, even after complete vaccination. news release. American Heart Association. July 20, 2022. Accessed on July 21, 2022. https: //newsroom.heart.org/news/high-blood-pressure-may-double-the-risk-of-severe-covid-even-after-full-vaccination

