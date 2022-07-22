Monkeypox vaccine: EMA recommends Imvanex due to rapid increase in viral cases

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Friday that it recommends Imvanex approval for the prevention of monkeypox.

Imvanex, developed by Bavarian Nordic and currently used for smallpox, is Monkeypox According to US regulators. Sold as Jynneos in the United States.

“To confirm the effectiveness of the vaccine against monkeypox, the company collects data from observational studies conducted during the ongoing outbreak of monkeypox in Europe,” said EMA.

He added that the vaccine’s safety profile was “favorable” and that the benefits of using it during the development of ongoing monkeypox outweighed the risks, primarily focusing on mild to moderate side effects.

In addition to its use in the prevention of monkeypox, European authorities also recommend authorizing Imvanex for diseases caused by the vaccinia virus, which causes symptoms similar to smallpox.

About vaccine

The vaccine contains a weakened vaccinia virus called “modified vaccinia virus Ankara”, which is associated with smallpox virus. According to the EMA, it does not cause disease in humans and cannot reproduce in human cells.

“Because the viruses in this vaccine are similar to these viruses, the antibodies produced against them are expected to protect against monkeypox, smallpox, and vaccinia,” regulators said.

Need for vaccine

Vaccine doses are very limited. Most of the world’s supply is already purchased by countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, the EU and the United States.

No one has ever been to Africa, where more serious monkeypox killed dozens of people. No deaths from monkeypox have been reported in developed countries.

People with monkeypox often experience symptoms such as fever, body aches, rashes, and lesions. In most cases, you will recover within a few weeks without the need for a doctor’s consultation.

Authorities in many countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States, provide vaccines to healthcare professionals and people at high risk of monkeypox.

In the United States, a surge in demand for monkeypox vaccine caused a crash in the booking system in New York City, which was short of supplies shortly after arrival.

Monkeypox situation

Monkeypox experts discussed on Thursday whether the World Health Organization should classify outbreaks as a global health emergency.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the second meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee on Viruses was held to investigate the exacerbation of the situation and reported approximately 15,400 cases from 71 countries.

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May, except in West and Central African countries, where the disease has long been endemic.