Studies show a spectrum of monkeypox symptoms

According to the largest case series to date, ongoing global monkeypox outbreaks are some of the past infection patterns and typical symptoms previously seen in African countries where the virus is endemic. It differs in that.

Almost all cases of this outbreak occur among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, and most infections are associated with sexual activity. However, experts fear that the virus could spread beyond this group and spread in more countries if not managed quickly with testing, vaccination, and treatment.

“We have shown that the current international definition of cases needs to be extended to add symptoms that are not currently included, such as mouth sores, anal mucosa, and single ulcers,” said the lead research author. Professor Chloe Orkin of Queen Mary University said. Of London. “By expanding the definition of cases, doctors can more easily recognize the infection and prevent people from inheriting the infection.”

Glossary Lesion Small scratches, pain, or crevices in the tissue. Vaginal or rectal lesions can be a cell entry point for HIV. inflammation A general term for the body’s response to injuries, including injuries caused by infection. The acute phase (fever, swelling of the glands, sore throat, headache, etc.) indicates that the immune system was triggered by a signal signaling an infection. However, chronic (or persistent) inflammation is problematic because it is long-term associated with many conditions, such as heart disease and cancer, even if it is of low grade. The best treatment for HIV inflammation is antiretroviral therapy. Mucous membrane A moist layer of tissue that lines the openings of the body, including the genital / urinary tract and anal canal, intestines and airways. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) A method of amplifying a fragment of a genetic material so that it can be detected. Some viral load tests are based on this method. right The last part of the large intestine just above the anus.

As Previously reported aidsmapThe UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) reported the first case of monkeypox in the current outbreak on May 7. As of July 18, UKHSA 2137 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom..Reported by the European Center for Disease Control 10,604 cases across Europe As of July 19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention totaled 15,848 cases worldwideIncludes 15,605 countries that have historically not reported monkeypox.

A long list of Orkin and colleagues formed an international collaborative group of clinicians ( SHARE-net The Clinical Group) provided data on monkeypox cases in 10 European countries, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina and Israel.

Overall, we have compiled information on 528 cases that were positive on the monkeypox virus PCR test between April 27 and June 24. Most were diagnosed at HIV clinics, sexual health clinics, or emergency departments.

All but one with monkeypox were male, and the remaining individuals were identified as trans or non-binary. There were no women in this case series, but dozens of monkeypox women have been reported from around the world. Almost all said they were homosexual (96%), 2% bisexual and 2% heterosexual.

The median age was 39 years. Fifty-six are over 50 years old and 9% have previously been vaccinated against smallpox, indicating that previous vaccination is not completely preventative. The authors do not say whether they are under the age of 18, but countries report a small number of cases among children. Three-quarters were white, 12% were Latin, 5% were black, and 4% were mixed races.

Staring HIV status, 41% were HIV positive. Almost all of these (96%) received antiretroviral therapy, and most of them (61%) received integrase inhibitors. Most had good HIV control and 95% had undetectable viral load (less than 50). The median CD4 count was as high as 680, with more than half of 59% of people living with HIV or unknown receiving pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Co-infection with hepatitis B (1%) and active hepatitis C (2%) was rare.

“So far, HIV-infected people account for more than 40% of cases, but it is encouraging that HIV status is not associated with the severity of monkeypox,” said Laura Waters, chairman of the British HIV Association. Says.

Monkeypox infection

According to the authors of the study, 95% of monkeypox patients in this case series were “suspected of having sexually transmitted infections.”

Monkeypox virus is transmitted through close physical contact, including skin-to-skin contact, fluid exchange, and infection via short-range respiratory droplets, Will not spread in the air over long distances.. The virus can also spread through clothing, bed linen, or surfaces that come in contact with fluid from the lesion, but this does not seem to be so common. It is not yet known whether the virus is transmitted through semen or vaginal fluid. Prior to the current outbreak, monkeypox was not considered easy to transmit from person to person, but the sexual network of men who have sex with men provides an environment suitable for rapid transmission. I’ve been doing it.

Susan Cole of NAM Aid Map talks to Harun Turney, who shares her experience of being hospitalized for severe monkeypox, and Dr. Laura Waters, BHIVA Chairman, about the virus.

Indeed, there were many sexual risk factors in this group. Of those screened for sexually transmitted diseases (STI), 29% were positive, with syphilis (9%), gonorrhea (8%) and chlamydia (5%) being the most common. Among those with known sexual history, the median number of sex partners has been five in the last three months. One in five reported “chem sex” (use of recreational drugs during sex), and 32% reported attending the sex venue during the previous month. During the month before the diagnosis, over a quarter of overseas trips, mainly to European countries, were reported.

“Sexual contact” was the most common transmission route to date (95%). About a quarter (26%) were in contact with people known to have monkeypox. Non-sexual close contact and home contact were suspected in 1% of cases, but 3% had an unknown transmission route.

“It is important to emphasize that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease in the traditional sense,” said Dr. John Thornhill, Principal Research Author at Bartz NHS Health Trust and Queen Mary University in London. “But our work suggests that most transmissions so far are related to sexual activity-mainly, but not exclusively, men who have sex with men. Among them. This research study is capable of gaining a better understanding of how it spreads and the groups in which it spreads, helping to identify new cases quickly and providing preventive strategies such as vaccines to higher-risk individuals. I will. “

Symptoms and treatment

Only 23 people diagnosed with monkeypox had a clear exposure history sufficient to determine the incubation period. This ranged from 3 to 20 days. Most (97%) were positive for swabs of skin or anal genital lesions, and 26% were positive for swabs of the nose or throat. In addition, some people tested positive for PCR on blood (7%), urine (3%), and semen (5%) samples.

However, “This can be accidental. [the virus] It is present at a level sufficient to promote sexually transmitted diseases, “Thornhill said. “More work is needed to better understand this.”

Almost all monkeypox (95%) develop rashes or lesions, 73% have anal or genital lesions, 55% have trunk or limb lesions, and 41% have mucosal lesions (mainly anal, throat, or their). Both), 25% with facial lesions and 10% with palm or sole lesions. However, 28 (5%) did not develop lesions. Seventy-five (14%) reported proctitis or rectal inflammation. Other common symptoms include fever (62%), swollen lymph nodes (56%), malaise (41%), myalgia (31%), headache (27%), and sore throat (21%). ) Was included.

Some people in the case series exhibited symptoms that are not recognized by the current medical definition of monkeypox. This includes single genital lesions and pain inside or inside the mouth or anus. In some cases, these symptoms resemble those of common STI and can lead to misdiagnosis. In addition, some people have monkeypox and STI at the same time. The authors of the study emphasized the importance of educating healthcare providers on how to identify and manage these new clinical symptoms.

Seventy (13%) were hospitalized primarily for the management of severe rectal pain (21), soft tissue infections (18), or sore throat (5) that caused swallowing difficulties. Thirteen were hospitalized for quarantine. The two suffered from eye lesions, acute kidney injury, and myocarditis (myocardial inflammation), respectively.Some men who have Shared their story In the press Also On social media Describes severe anal or sore throat.

Only a small number (5%) received antiviral treatment, which was scarce and difficult to obtain. Two each received tecovirimat (Tpoxx) And cidofovir (do you understand) And one received vaccinia immunoglobulin (antibody therapy).

No deaths have been reported in this case series. until today, Death from 5 monkeypox This year, they are all in African countries.

“The results of this study, including identifying people at highest risk of infection, will help support the global response to the virus,” according to a press release on the report. “Public health interventions targeting this high-risk group may help detect and delay the spread of the virus. Recognizing the disease, performing contact tracing, and advising people to quarantine , Will be an important factor in public health response. “

The authors of the study emphasize that public health measures need to be developed and implemented in collaboration with risky groups to avoid messages that are appropriate and non-stigmatic and can drive outbreaks underground. Did.

“This international case series contributes to increased evidence of how monkeypox is transmitted and what population group it is,” said co-founder Will Natland. The doctor says. PrEPster.. “This study needs to serve as a further call to adequately provide monkeypox response (upscaling tests, treatments, vaccination programs, etc.) to the major populations most affected by the virus. I have.”