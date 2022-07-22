Health
Thousands have reported changes in menstrual bleeding after COVID-19 vaccination, according to a study – The Hill
A story that can be understood at a glance
- A new study published in the journal Science Advances provides one of the most comprehensive insights into changes in menstruation after COVID-19 vaccination.
- Two researchers, Kathryn Clancy and Catherine Lee, led an effort to study the reported changes in menstrual bleeding in people vaccinated against the virus.
- More than 40% of the survey respondents used in the survey reported heavy bleeding within two weeks of obtaining the jab.
The COVID-19 vaccine temporarily affected women and menstruating people. New research I will propose.
After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, reports of people experiencing changes in the menstrual cycle began to appear in 2021. However, little research has been done to evaluate connectivity and all three COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. Rejected link Between inoculation and menstrual bleeding or changes in fertility.
Two researchers, Kathryn B. Hellsey, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, and Catherine Lee, a professor of anthropology at the University of Tulane, wanted to bridge that knowledge gap.
To that end, they launched an online survey last year to investigate their experience of recently vaccinated menstruation after a jab. After the survey was completed, the pair analyzed the accounts of more than 39,000 pre- and post-menopausal people who responded.
The results of that analysis, published earlier this month in Science Advances, provide one of the greatest views on the potential link between vaccines and changes in menstrual bleeding.
Over 42% of survey respondents reported experiencing more severe menstrual bleeding two weeks after COVID-19 vaccination.
There were reports that the flow became heavier within 7 days of taking the jab, but most of the changes were seen between the 8th and 14th days after vaccination.
Meanwhile, about the same amount of respondents (a little over 43%) said there was no change in menstrual bleeding after firing. According to the survey, a small number of people (about 14%) reported either no change or low flow.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not unique in that it has been reported to have effects on the menstrual cycle.Changes in the menstrual cycle in recipients of typhoid, hepatitis B and human papillomavirus vaccines It is documented.
“Drugs that provoke an immune response can plausibly affect the cellular processes of the uterus and ovaries that can affect menstruation,” said NYU Langone Health, Associate Professor of Global and Community Women’s Health. Taraneh Shirazian, also director, said. Of obstetrics and gynecology who did not participate in the study.
“This has no long-term effects, but COVID infections can have a much more disturbing menstrual cycle than vaccines.”
Siradian found an interesting rate of breakthrough bleeding in people who usually do not have menstruation.
Among the survey respondents, 71% of those taking long-acting reversible contraceptives, 39% of those taking sex-verifying hormones, and 66% of postmenopausal people He reported sudden bleeding within 2 weeks after vaccination.
“This may support the idea that vaccine spotting has nothing to do with fertility and that spotting is the result of new” stress “in the reproductive system,” Syradian told Changing America.
Both Lee and Clancy agree that vaccine-related changes to the menstrual cycle are likely to be related to “immune-related inflammatory pathways” rather than hormonal changes.
The study relied on a self-reported response to the vaccine, so the study could neither establish a causal link nor predict the effect of the vaccine on people during menstruation, Lee said.
However, it adds to existing studies on the potential association between the COVID-19 vaccine and human menstrual changes, reproductive history, hormonal status, and demographics.
“We hope that future vaccine testing protocols will incorporate questions about menstruation that go beyond pregnancy screening,” Lee said. “Menstruation is a regular process that responds to all kinds of immune and energy stressors, and people notice changes in bleeding patterns, but they don’t tend to talk about it publicly.”
Published July 21, 2022
