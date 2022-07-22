Health
Weekend Exercise Still Only Improves Health, Studies Find
Exercise Very good for your health According to a new study, focusing all training one or two days a week can help people live longer.
Active “weekend warriors” have the same low risk of premature death from heart disease, cancer, or any other cause as those who exercise daily or almost daily.
An important condition was to exercise for the recommended amount of time per week (at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity, or 75 minutes of intense activity), regardless of the frequency of the sessions. JAMA Internal Medicine..
“These findings are important for people who have few opportunities for daily or regular physical activity during their weekly work,” the study author writes.
“These findings show that there may be no significant difference in health benefits, whether the recommended amount of moderate to intense physical activity is dispersed in a week or concentrated on fewer days. I suggest. “
The doctor already knows the exercise Increase metabolism, Prevent cancer When Stimulate important pathways In the body.It also comes with Mental health benefits..
Exercise should be “extended throughout the week if possible”. American Heart Association advises..
However, Dr. John Tabacco, a doctor in internal medicine and sports medicine in Washington, said he often sees patients booking exercise time on weekends because the weekday schedule has become so busy.
Tobacco, which was not involved in the new study, called the findings “very encouraging.”
“There is some evidence that weekend warriors do have many of the benefits that daily activists have,” said Tobacco, an assistant professor at George Washington University School of Medicine.
But he also cautioned, “I don’t want to run a marathon on the weekends after spending five days in a completely sedentary state.”
Physical activity and health
The study is based on data from more than 350,000 US adults who reported exercise habits as part of the US National Health Interview Survey.
Moderate activity of 150 minutes or more per week (such as active walking) or intense activity of 75 minutes or more (such as jogging) was considered physically active.these are American Heart Association Recommendations..
Participants who did not meet these thresholds were considered physically inactive.
Members of the active group were then categorized by workout frequency (1-2 sessions per week, or 3 or more sessions per week).
All participants were followed for about 10 years. Researchers analyzed the number of people who died and their causes of death, and found that physically active people had a mortality rate two or three times a week or more more often than inactive people. It turned out to be low.
Statistics are similar for weekend warriors and more regular exercisers, saying, “If you do the same amount of physical activity, you will die if you extend it to more days or concentrate on fewer days. It suggests that it may not affect the rate results, “the author writes.
Is it still better to exercise throughout the week?
Even if people have choices, Tabacco helps lower anxiety and blood pressure, so more frequent exercise is recommended.
“This study scrutinized the benefits of mortality, but not necessarily some of the other benefits of exercise,” he said.
” 20-30 minutes on foot Or daily jogging has been shown to lead to better results as long as you are able to cope with psychological stress and difficult situations, and even feel better overall. The endorphins we get from our daily exercise are positive and lead to a higher quality of life. ”
He urged the weekend warriors to take their own pace and carefully check their minds and bodies. People can exercise and feel okay, but the stress it puts on bones and joints overloads what they can do and can cause injuries, Tobacco said.
His motto for starting an exercise program is to “start low and go slowly”. For weekend warriors, that might mean starting with one exercise session every weekend for a few weeks, with breaks in between for up to two sessions. Probably one training session on Saturday morning and one training session on Sunday afternoon.
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/health/diet-fitness/exercise-only-weekends-rcna39325
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- What you need to know about Marburg virus disease July 22, 2022
- Killzone: Mercenary, Shadow Fall and RIGS will be offline in August July 22, 2022
- Archaeologists identify Rabana-Merquly fortress as the lost city of Natounia | Smart news July 22, 2022
- Does “Blood Wash” Cure Long Covid?What we know about apheresis treatment and how much it costs July 22, 2022
- Antwaun Sargent on curating the Virgil Ablohs retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum July 22, 2022