Weekend Exercise Still Only Improves Health, Studies Find

Exercise Very good for your health According to a new study, focusing all training one or two days a week can help people live longer.

Active “weekend warriors” have the same low risk of premature death from heart disease, cancer, or any other cause as those who exercise daily or almost daily.

An important condition was to exercise for the recommended amount of time per week (at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity, or 75 minutes of intense activity), regardless of the frequency of the sessions. JAMA Internal Medicine..

“These findings are important for people who have few opportunities for daily or regular physical activity during their weekly work,” the study author writes.

“These findings show that there may be no significant difference in health benefits, whether the recommended amount of moderate to intense physical activity is dispersed in a week or concentrated on fewer days. I suggest. “

The doctor already knows the exercise Increase metabolism, Prevent cancer When Stimulate important pathways In the body.It also comes with Mental health benefits..

Exercise should be “extended throughout the week if possible”. American Heart Association advises..

However, Dr. John Tabacco, a doctor in internal medicine and sports medicine in Washington, said he often sees patients booking exercise time on weekends because the weekday schedule has become so busy.

Tobacco, which was not involved in the new study, called the findings “very encouraging.”

“There is some evidence that weekend warriors do have many of the benefits that daily activists have,” said Tobacco, an assistant professor at George Washington University School of Medicine.

But he also cautioned, “I don’t want to run a marathon on the weekends after spending five days in a completely sedentary state.”

Physical activity and health

The study is based on data from more than 350,000 US adults who reported exercise habits as part of the US National Health Interview Survey.

Moderate activity of 150 minutes or more per week (such as active walking) or intense activity of 75 minutes or more (such as jogging) was considered physically active.these are American Heart Association Recommendations..

Participants who did not meet these thresholds were considered physically inactive.

Members of the active group were then categorized by workout frequency (1-2 sessions per week, or 3 or more sessions per week).

All participants were followed for about 10 years. Researchers analyzed the number of people who died and their causes of death, and found that physically active people had a mortality rate two or three times a week or more more often than inactive people. It turned out to be low.

Statistics are similar for weekend warriors and more regular exercisers, saying, “If you do the same amount of physical activity, you will die if you extend it to more days or concentrate on fewer days. It suggests that it may not affect the rate results, “the author writes.

Is it still better to exercise throughout the week?

Even if people have choices, Tabacco helps lower anxiety and blood pressure, so more frequent exercise is recommended.

“This study scrutinized the benefits of mortality, but not necessarily some of the other benefits of exercise,” he said.

” 20-30 minutes on foot Or daily jogging has been shown to lead to better results as long as you are able to cope with psychological stress and difficult situations, and even feel better overall. The endorphins we get from our daily exercise are positive and lead to a higher quality of life. ”

He urged the weekend warriors to take their own pace and carefully check their minds and bodies. People can exercise and feel okay, but the stress it puts on bones and joints overloads what they can do and can cause injuries, Tobacco said.

His motto for starting an exercise program is to “start low and go slowly”. For weekend warriors, that might mean starting with one exercise session every weekend for a few weeks, with breaks in between for up to two sessions. Probably one training session on Saturday morning and one training session on Sunday afternoon.