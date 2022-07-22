Health
Five lifestyle factors related to dementia
A new study found that the risk of dementia associated with inequality correlates with diet and other changeable lifestyle factors.
Lifestyle aspects such as diet, exercise, and sleep also play an important role in reducing the prevalence of dementia, according to new studies. Alzheimer’s disease Illness and other types of dementia continue to increase in the United States. According to researchers, two recent studies provide unique insights into factors that may contribute to the disproportionate effects of dementia between the non-white and low-income US population.
“Our findings support the beneficial role of a healthy lifestyle in the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia in older Americans, including those at high risk of socioeconomic disadvantage and dementia. “Masu,” said Dr. Dancia Yu, an assistant professor in the department.In epidemiology Vanderbilt University Medical CenterThe lead author of the study.
“We need to be aware that it is difficult for people facing general and structural disadvantages to maintain or change their lifestyles. It is important to establish a public health strategy to enable people, especially underprivileged people, to achieve lifestyle changes. “
The results of the two studies were presented online by Yu and her colleagues at NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE, the flagship annual meeting of the American Academy of Nutrition. This study recently Neurology, the American Academy of Neurology Official journal.
The Southern Community Cohort Study, a long-term research project initiated in 2001 to investigate the causes of numerous illnesses and health inequalities, is the source of the results of this study. Approximately 85,000 people have been hired from community medicine clinics in the southern United States. Two-thirds of the participants are black and are conducting research among the best African-American representatives in a large US research cohort. Researchers used Medicare billing data to track the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease in participants age 65 and older.
Examine 5 lifestyle factors
The first study collected data from 17,209 elderly study participants. Of these, 1,694 had dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease with a median follow-up of 4 years. Smoking, drinking, leisure physical activity, sleep time, and dietary quality were all examined individually or in combination.
The results show that healthy choices (smoking cessation, leisure exercise, low to moderate alcohol consumption, adequate sleep, high quality diet) reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and associated dementia by 11-25%. Shown that they are individually related. .. Combining the combined scores of these five lifestyle factors reduced risk by 36% in the highest and lowest quartiles. These associations were independent of participants’ age, gender, race, education, income, and underlying chronic illness.
Analysis of dietary polyphenols
In the second study, researchers extracted data from 14,500 older study participants, of whom 1,402 developed Alzheimer’s disease or associated dementia. The group used a validated food frequency questionnaire and a polyphenol database to analyze intakes of four major classes of dietary polyphenols (flavonoids, phenolic acids, stilbenes, and lignans) and their subclasses. Polyphenols are a large class of compounds commonly found in tea, red wine, chocolate, berries and other foods and are associated with a variety of health benefits.
In this study, researchers found that there were significant differences in polyphenol intake between racial groups. White participants consume about twice as much polyphenols daily as black participants. Overall, there was no significant association between total dietary polyphenol intake and the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease and associated dementia in either race. However, certain flavonoids were associated with reduced risk for black participants rather than white participants. The findings show that black participants in the top quartile of tea consumption have a 28% lower incidence of Alzheimer’s disease than black participants in the lowest quartile of tea consumption. ..
Neither study is observational and does not assess the mechanisms behind the association, but researchers found that a healthy lifestyle, including a healthy diet, improves glucose and lipid metabolism, with inflammation and He said it could help protect brain health by reducing psychological stress. Yu said more research is needed to further elucidate the relationship between lifestyle factors and Alzheimer’s disease in diverse populations.
“African Americans and people with low socioeconomic status are imbalanced in the effects of the disease, but are mostly underestimated in epidemiological studies,” Yu said. “Identifying modifiable factors to prevent dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease among low-income people of different races and ethnicities is an important public health issue.”
Meeting: NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE
Reference: “Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia in Low-income Black and White Americans and Healthy Lifestyle Association”, Jae Jung Yang, Laura M Keohane, Zion Fei Pan, Luikik, Xiao Shu, Lauren P. Lipworth, Kyle Brown, Mark D Steinwandel, Qi Dai, Martha Shrubsole, Wei Zheng, William J Blot, Danxia Yu, June 13, 2022, Neurology.
DOI: 10.1212 / WNL.0000000000200774
