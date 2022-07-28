Marburg virus disease: what is it, what are the symptoms, and how worried should we be? | Infectious diseases





Two people died Ghana It is a highly infectious disease of the same family as Ebola, and is derived from the Marburg virus for which no cure has yet been established. It’s the first Declaration of occurrence Second in the country of Marburg virus disease (MVD) and in West Africa After Guinea confirms Last year’s case. The source of infection in Ghana is still unknown World Health Organization (WHO) warns Often fatal illnesses can pose a serious public health threat. This is what you need to know. How does the Marburg virus spread? According to WHO, the virus can be transmitted to humans by fruit bats and spread from person to person through bodily fluids such as contaminated clothing and surfaces. The first outbreak was recorded in Germany in 1967 after awakened staff at a research institute in the town of Marburg were infected with a monkey disease brought in for research from Uganda.Since then, outbreaks have been detected primarily in the east and south Africa.. What are the symptoms? In the early stages, after an incubation period of 2 to 21 days, the patient may develop headache, myalgia, fever, and chills. According to the WHO, the virus can cause bleeding, organ failure, weight loss, jaundice, delirium, and inflammation of the pancreas. Fatal cases usually have some form of bleeding from multiple parts of the body. Given that early symptoms are similar to many other tropical febrile illnesses such as Ebola, malaria, and typhoid fever, WHO states that it can be difficult to identify. The Average case fatality rate of MVD 50%. The lowest case fatality rate was 24% at the time of the first recorded outbreak in Germany. However, at the time of the 2005 outbreak, the mortality rate in Angola reached 88%, killing 329 people. According to Professor Oyewale Tomori, president of the Nigerian Academy of Sciences and an expert in virology There is a “profit” that I do not know yet About MVD. This includes whether contact with bat droppings in the cave can cause infection. What is the cure for the virus? According to WHO, there are no approved vaccines or antiviral treatments to treat MVD. However, patients may survive if certain symptoms are treated and supportive care such as oral or intravenous fluid hydration is provided. Various treatments such as blood products, immunotherapy, and drug therapy are being evaluated. Where was it detected? In recent outbreaks, no cases of MVD have been detected outside of Africa. The two who died of the disease lived in the Ashanti region of Ghana, Ghana’s most populous region. According to WHO, these cases were not epidemiologically related, had no contact with animals or sick people, or attended social gatherings. Close contact with more than 100 people, including health care workers and family members, was identified, but none were later tested positive. What steps have been taken to contain the outbreak? Ghana’s Ministry of Health Coordinating correspondence with support agenciesIncludes enhanced virus monitoring and epidemiological investigations. Hospitals in the Ashanti area have been designated to treat additional suspicious cases. According to WHO, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso are also preparing for the outbreak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2022/jul/28/what-is-marburg-virus-symptoms-disease-mvd-cases-causes-treatment-outbreak-ghana-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos