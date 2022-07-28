Monkeypox: The WHO chief advises men who have sex with men to reduce their partners to limit their exposure to the virus.





“This is an outbreak that can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals notify themselves, take risks seriously, and take the necessary steps to stop the infection and protect vulnerable groups. The best way is to reduce the risk of exposure, which means making safe choices for yourself and others.

“For men who have sex with men, this is currently new to reduce the number of sexual partners, rethink sex with new partners, and allow follow-up as needed. It involves exchanging contact details with a partner, “Tedros said in a briefing.

Tedros said the focus of all countries should be on engaging and empowering a community of men who have sex with men to reduce infection and the risk of transmission, but to protect human rights. Warned each country.

“Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as other viruses,” he said.

Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, but most people who develop it in the United States have recently reported some sexual activity, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on monkeypox response. Dr. Dascalakis told CNN. this month. This includes not only oral sex, but also osmotic encounters. The virus spreads primarily through skin-to-skin physical contact, but by touching objects such as sheets and towels that may have been used by people with monkeypox, or by close face-to-face interactions such as kissing. Can also be infected. Researchers are investigating whether the virus can spread by asymptomatic people or through semen, vaginal fluid, and feces. According to the CDC .. The CDC Wearing a condom may help, but he says it probably won’t prevent the spread of monkeypox. However, authorities still emphasize that condoms can prevent other sexually transmitted diseases. Tedros’s comment on reducing sex partners is one of the most powerful to date on this issue. Other WHO communications are not so clearly characterized. “Reducing the number of sexual partners may reduce your risk.” 1 Read the WHO leaflet. “How can I protect myself?” another To tell. “Catching monkeypox requires skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals and their contaminated belongings, including during sexual activity. To reduce the risk of monkeypox, practice safer sex. , Keep your hands clean. “ “Remember that close physical contact, including gender, can increase the risk of exposure. Multiple frequent sexual contacts, including anonymous partners, pose a risk of infection with monkeypox. It can be expensive. Practice safer sex to protect yourself. “ Third WHO flyers will advise you. US health officials also advise reducing sex partners, but use softer language. “Avoid skin-to-skin contact, including intimate contact with a person with a rash that looks like monkeypox. Other harm-relieving behaviors include sexual activity with multiple or anonymous sexual partners. It involves minimizing it, “said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in the mid-term. July. Daskalakis advised last week that “following harm reduction guidance, thinking about reducing the number of partners and trying to avoid anonymous contacts would be wise in terms of reducing the risk of exposure.” Did. The CDC also states that it may want to reduce skin contact as much as possible by having sex with clothing after or after covering the area with the rash. If you choose to have sex with someone who has or may have been exposed to monkeypox, you should discuss the virus in advance. Another thing people can do to protect themselves is to avoid close facial contact, such as kissing an apparently infected person. Scientists are still studying how monkeypox spreads in this outbreak, but after, for example, passing someone, hugging, or brushing a skin lesion, people get sick. It doesn’t seem to be. “In the case of a hug that doesn’t necessarily include a shirt, there is a theoretical risk of getting infected there, but that’s not what we’re hearing in terms of what’s happening in our case, so The risk is low. There is a risk that is not zero. “ Rather, it is the longer contacts that now seem to be responsible most of the time. “When asked for the length of’length’, I can’t answer that question, but it seems that this may not have been communicated with a light brush,” said Dascala Skiss. “Realistically, any kind of skin-to-skin contact can theoretically infect monkeypox, but what we see is that it requires a little work. “

CNN’s Jen Kristensen contributed to this report.

CNN's Jen Kristensen contributed to this report.

