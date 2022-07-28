Return to School in 2022: Do Schools in Alabama Need Vaccines for Students?





Free weekly sign-up for Alabama Education Lab Newsletter, Ed ChatTips for a strong start to the school year. Some Alabama students Return to school on Monday at the earliestAnd the Alabama Department of Public Health remind parents that their children need to be up-to-date with vaccines that protect them from diseases such as chickenpox, whooping cough, polio, and measles. “Inoculating children with all recommended vaccines is one of the most important things parents can do to protect their children’s health, their classmates’ health, and their communities. Childhood vaccines are serious. Protects against potentially life-threatening illnesses, “read a statement released yesterday by ADPH. Alabama law requires children to be vaccinated before enrolling in a nursery school or school. Required vaccines include diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella, hemophilus flu type b, polio, and chickenpox. The exemption certificate must be presented to the school at the beginning of the school year.Medical and religious only duty free Allowed for vaccination. No philosophical or moral objections are accepted. In 2021, ADPH data showed that: Regular pediatric vaccination rates have declined It has increased by a total of 26% across the state and by 50% for some immunizations since 2019. Approximately 7% of kindergarten children in both public and private schools did not have the latest information on vaccines in last grade and have more than 3,500 students. “The reduced immunization rate is very disturbing and puts children at risk of developing many eradicated illnesses,” said Dr. Karen Landers, then assistant medical officer of ADPH. I did. “Clearly, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the overall decline because parents did not have access to preventive care.” State is current investigating There are 220 potential measles cases and 267 pertussis cases have been identified.The department lists eight polio investigations, officials said AL.com There are no cases of this disease. “As of July 2022, ADPH has not conducted an open survey of polio cases,” said Wes Stubblefield, ADPH’s District Health Officer. “Currently, there are no cases of polio and no cases of polio. All studies have been initiated for laboratories submitted by institutions that tested patients for immunity to polio.” COVID vaccine State law prohibits schools from requesting vaccines, but this year marks the first year for all school-age students to qualify for immunity. Six-month-old children from both Pfizer and Modana were vaccinated against COVID-19 in June, but the state has one of the lowest pediatric vaccination rates in the country. Less than 1% of children under 4 years are vaccinated, 14% of children 5-11 years and 36% of children 12-17 years are vaccinated. Alabama currently reports a positive rate of 30%. This is lower than at the beginning of last year’s school year, when delta variants were booming, but higher than in recent months. The ADPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend COVID-19 vaccine for all people over 6 months and boost immunization for everyone over 5 years. Vaccines of all ages of interest are available in county health departments, pharmacies, and pediatrician clinics. “We are approaching the goal line, but getting the ball to the goal line is more of a team effort than ever,” said Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of the UAB and the University of Alabama’s Pediatric Infectious Diseases Division. I am. During a press conference in June. “Parents will intervene and properly demand what we want. [the vaccine] That’s what I ask my parents to do. “ Savannah Tryens-Fernandes is a member of the Alabama Education Lab Team. AL.com.. She is supported through a partnership with Report for America.learn more here Contribute to team support here..

