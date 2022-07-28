The head of the World Health Organization suggests that men who have sex with men temporarily limit the number of sexual partners and that cases of monkeypox increase within the community. Threat alert The level of monkeypox outbreak.
New WHO Monkeypox Advice Encourages Men Having Sex With Men to Limit Partners
WHO Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes At a press conference on Wednesday, he commented that 98% of monkeypox cases were reported in men having sex with men.
“This is a preventable outbreak,” Tedros said, as long as the government takes appropriate steps, individuals are constantly informed and protected from the virus.
“For men who have sex with men, this is currently new to reduce the number of sexual partners, rethink sex with new partners, and allow follow-up as needed. It involves exchanging contact details with a partner, “said Tedros.
Since then Outbreak of monkeypox First reported by WHO in May was the need for public health officials to reach out to communities experiencing the majority of infections (men having sex with men, including gay and bisexual men). When, Blame members of the communityOr monkeypox gives the impression that it only affects men who have sex with men.
“Anyone exposed can get monkeypox,” Tedros said Wednesday, “risk of infection to other vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant people, and people with weak immunity.” I urged each country to “reduce.”
Still, monkeypox has so far been found to be predominantly among men who have sex with men, so health agencies and governments urge members of the community to work more concretely. The voice is rising.
Monkeypox mainly spreads According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), when a pregnant person infects the fetus through the placenta or comes into contact with contaminated clothing or other objects, the infection is caused by close physical contact with the person. It may spread. Symptoms of monkeypox infection include fever, muscle aches, rashes or blisters such as smallpox.
To date, more than 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported to WHO from 78 countries, with the majority of cases occurring in Europe, the epicenter of the outbreak. Five of those cases have died.
is more than 4,600 monkeypox infections Reported in the U.S. where President Biden is considering whether to declare an outbreak Public health emergencies..
The WHO declared monkeypox an “international public health emergency” over the weekend after an emergency committee was convened by the World Health Organization. Declined once last month I encourage WHO to take that step.
WHO chief Tedros said he made a final call on Saturday after members of the committee remained controversial as to whether the high-warning declaration was justified. One of the reasons for hesitation was the lack of evidence that monkeypox has spread to a wider population.
Monkeypox has spread predominantly among men who have sex with men in this outbreak, but it has been endemic for decades outside the community. West Africa and Central African countries..As The Washington Post reportedExperts believe that the latest outbreaks may have first spread through gay social networks in places frequently visited by men who have sex with men, such as European saunas and festivals.
Outbreak emphasized Disparity in access to health care Gay and bisexual men in the United States do not have a provider who can provide enough vaccines and antiviral treatments to help everyone trying to protect themselves from infection.
Many experts say that the national health system is scrambling to respond. AIDS epidemic in the 1980sWhen a gay man is scapegoated and dies in large numbers due to illness, when effective treatments are not yet available.
“Experience has shown that stigmatized rhetoric responds evidence-based by agitating cycles of fear, keeping people away from medical services, hindering efforts to identify cases, and encouraging ineffective disciplinary action. Can be disabled immediately ” United Nations Program on HIV / AIDSSaid in May, calling attention to monkeypox messaging.
The CDC’s guidance on monkeypox public health messages for gay and bisexual men states: others. “
Tedros — Wednesday’s recommendations More specific than past WHO guidance — Effective response to outbreaks needs to be empowered “to reduce the risk of infection and infection in the male community having sex with men.” But the response must be shaped in a way that “protects human rights and dignity,” he said.
“Stigma and discrimination are as dangerous as other viruses and can contribute to their outbreak,” he added.
Fenit Nirappil contributed to this report.
