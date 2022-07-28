WorldHepatitisDay: How Safe Sex, Hygiene Can Keep Your Liver Healthy

Federal Ministry of Health says About 20 million people are currently estimated in Nigeria I have hepatitis, but I still have great concerns about low awareness and underreporting.

In five major strains, A, B, C, D and E, hepatitis is described as an inflammation of the liver that can be transmitted through blood and body fluids. According to the World Health Organization (WHO)“Hepatitis B and C cause chronic illness in hundreds of millions of people around the world and together are the most common causes of cirrhosis, liver cancer and viral hepatitis-related deaths.”

World Hepatitis Day is commemorated on July 28th every year, and the theme of 2022 is “Getting Hepatitis Care closer to you”.

It is estimated that nearly one-tenth of Nigeria’s population is infected with hepatitis, so more about how to take steps to limit the risk of liver disease and better manage hepatitis. Raising a lot of awareness is essential.

In a statement on Tuesday commemorating World Hepatitis Day, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire expressed concern about the spread of viral hepatitis, adding that sensitization needs to be enhanced and access to diagnosis and treatment needs to be improved. rice field.

“I didn’t know I was infected.”

A 30-year-old man who does not want to be named shared his experience of living with hepatitis.

“I took my first test while at UNILAG in 2013. I wanted to donate blood to a friend who was ill at the time, but I was told I couldn’t donate, but no one told me why. I got a note to see a doctor, but I didn’t. I had no reason, “he said.

“The second test was in 2019 or 2020. I tested it with one NGO and it returned positive. I called him because I have a doctor’s uncle in Canada.

“He recommended me the liver medicine I bought and used, and I didn’t continue to use it after finishing all the doses, and I was fine. Everything I read about hepatitis B I don’t think I’m showing. “

‘Some patients may not Symptoms even with liver damage‘

In an interview with The Cable, Emuobor Odeghe, a gastroenterologist at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), talked about the need to raise awareness, especially about the most common hepatitis B and C in the country. ..

“Viral hepatitis caused by the hepatitis B and C viruses is the most important type because it can persist in the body and cause advanced liver disease that can cause cirrhosis and liver cancer.” She said.

“Some patients have severe liver damage but no symptoms. Therefore, relying solely on symptoms can be misleading and can even delay diagnosis. For those with symptoms. , Fever, yellowing of the eyes, dark yellow discoloration of urine, itching of the body, pain on the right side of the upper abdomen.

“In addition, people with cirrhosis or cancer may have swelling of the abdomen, hematemesis, passage of black stools, confusion, changes in sleep habits, behavioral changes, and weight loss. Cirrhosis and cancer are the main causes of hepatitis. It’s a complication. “

Importance of vaccination

According to Emuobor, it is important to be vaccinated against hepatitis to prevent infection.

“Anyone can get hepatitis if they are not protected by vaccination and are exposed to blood or blood products infected with the hepatitis B or C virus. Infected people share sharp equipment A person who has sex with a baby. He was born of an infected mother, “she said.

“In these situations, exposure to body fluids such as blood and semen that carry the virus can cause infection. If people test and are negative, hepatitis B vaccination is required. That’s why. Currently, there is no vaccination against hepatitis C. Those who test positive should see a doctor for further evaluation. “

“Hepatitis can be prevented by avoiding hygiene and self-medication.”

According to LUTH gastroenterologists, hepatitis prevention relies heavily on strains and measures taken to improve hygiene and adhere to health precautions.

“Hepatitis A and E are mainly transmitted through contaminated food and water in poor personal hygiene and poor hygiene. Therefore, prevention is for personal hygiene and hygiene. It involves improving levels. In addition, hepatitis A virus can be prevented with a vaccine, “she said.

“Hepatitis B virus is vaccinated (for all newborns, unvaccinated children and adults), avoiding sharing of sharp objects and personal belongings, avoiding unsafe sexual activity, screening blood and blood preparations before transfusion. Vaccines can be prevented by: Medical personnel must adhere to universal precautions when contacting patients and handling fluids.

“Hepatitis C virus can be prevented by simple and regular hand washing, avoiding sharing of sharp objects and personal belongings, and screening of blood and blood products before transfusion. Medical personnel contact patients and drain body fluids. You must adhere to universal precautions when handling. Limiting your drinking can prevent alcohol-induced hepatitis.

“Hepatitis caused by non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in people with diabetes, high blood cholesterol levels, or overweight or obese people can be prevented by lifestyle management, diet, and regular exercise. Blood pressure and cholesterol should be maintained at normal levels, including medications as needed.

“Avoid self-medication and the use of herbal / traditional medicines, as some medicines can cause hepatitis. For those who already have hepatitis, effective medicines are available for treatment. It’s not necessarily a death sentence because it can be done. I encourage them to seek further care with their doctor. “

Challenges facing the diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis

According to the WHO, for most people with hepatitis worldwide, efforts need to be improved regarding access to diagnosis and treatment.

Emuobor added that for Nigeria, lack of awareness, as well as the high cost or lack of availability of tests and medicines, are challenges that limit access to hepatitis control.

“This lack of awareness means that people are not tested or diagnosed, which means that many infected people who should normally be treated remain untreated,” she said.

“Another challenge is the high cost or lack of availability of tests and medicines. People with hepatitis usually need more tests for follow-up, and many of them find it difficult to pay. I feel. These and other factors contribute to patients hospitalized for progressive illnesses that may be difficult to treat. “

Emuobor also said there was no need to discriminate against people with hepatitis.

“They should also not be denied employment opportunities or school admission based on their positive status. This is because these viruses sit or stand near infected people. Or because it is not transmitted even by talking to or shaking the infected person. People with hepatitis can also get married, have children, and lead a normal life, but they are regularly medically You’ll need follow-up, “she added.

A student-led NGO that supports people living with hepatitis B

Adewunmi Akingbola, a student at Lagos State University (LASU) and founder of HealthDrive Nigeria, a non-governmental organization (NGO), told The Cable that the organization’s focus is on hepatitis B through free screening and access to vaccines. He said it was about raising awareness. ..

“NGOs also help people with hepatitis access specialists for hospital specialist management. We carry out these screenings and support with subsidized vaccination. Basically. In addition, our mission is to get rid of the highly prevalent hepatitis B from Nigeria by engaging in awareness campaigns, screening, and funded vaccination exercises, “said Adebola. ..

He added that since the establishment of the NGO in 2019, about 6,000 people have been screened and about 3,500 have been vaccinated.