These lifestyles may reduce the risk of dementia – Hill





A story that can be understood at a glance In this survey, more than 501,000 people with an average age of 56 years from a UK database responded to a questionnaire asking how often they participated in a variety of physical activities, home and work-related tasks, and mental activities such as social visits. Participants reported a family history of dementia to help researchers narrow down genetic risk factors, followed by an average of 11 years. Studies have shown that all participants, regardless of family history of dementia, benefited from the protection of physical and mental activity. Mental and physical activities such as climbing stairs and frequent visits with family and friends are lifestyle habits that scientists say can reduce the risk of dementia. According to a new study.. “Many studies have identified potential risk factors for dementia, but I wanted to know more about different lifestyles and their potential role in the prevention of dementia.” The study author said Huan Song of Sichuan University in Chengdu, China. “Our study found that exercise, housework, and social visits were associated with a reduced risk of various types of dementia,” Song added. In this survey, more than 501,000 people with an average age of 56 years from a UK database responded to a questionnaire asking how often they participated in a variety of physical activities, home and work-related tasks, and mental activities such as social visits. Other questions related to participants’ mobility habits, electronic device use, and education level. Participants reported a family history of dementia to help researchers narrow down genetic risk factors, followed by an average of 11 years. By the end of the study, about 5,200 people had developed dementia. America is changing faster than ever! Add you a changing America Facebook Also twitter A feed to keep up with the news. After adjusting for factors such as age, income, and smoking, the team found that most of the mental and physical activity studied was associated with a reduced risk of dementia. People who exercised frequently had a 35% lower risk of dementia than those who did not exercise regularly. Participants engaged in household chores had a 21% lower risk than those who did not, and participants who visited daily with family and friends had a 15% lower risk. Studies have shown that all participants, regardless of family history of dementia, benefited from the protection of physical and mental activity. Researchers pointed out that the limits of the study could be related to the level of self-reported activity, which could lead to inaccurate reporting. “Our study found that by engaging more often in healthy physical and mental activity, people can reduce their risk of dementia,” Song said. “We need more research to see our findings, but our results encourage that making these simple lifestyle changes can be beneficial. increase.” Published July 28, 2022

