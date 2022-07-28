Testing is essential to control monkeypox, but there is a lack of “shocking” demand





For example, the Mayo Clinic Laboratories is capable of processing 1,000 monkeypox samples per week, but has received only 45 samples from doctors since the start of the monkeypox test on July 11. Another lab, Aegis Sciences Corp., can perform 5,000 tests a week, but has received zero samples in the last two weeks. According to Dr. Brian Caveney, president of the lab’s diagnostics, Labcorp, one of the largest commercial laboratories in the United States, has high uptakes but is still “very low.”

Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a member of the Monkeypox Virus Science Advisory Board of the California Department of Public Health, said these numbers were “shocking.”

“This is really, really worrisome. It’s like Covid PTSD,” he said, referring to the early stages of a pandemic where coronavirus testing was very limited. The anxiety is the same, but for Covid-19, the testing ability is low, and for monkeypox, the ability is high but the demand is low, so the reason is different.

The first time A case of monkeypox in the United States in this outbreak was reported on May 17, and the virus spread rapidly. 4,639 possible or confirmed cases , Almost all men who have sex with men. Putting outbreaks under control is a challenge for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration. Monkeypox coordinator We are considering whether to declare the virus as a public health emergency.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, described the test as a “pillar” of the government’s monkeypox reaction at CNN on Tuesday. He and other health authorities have repeatedly assured Americans that they are highly capable of processing tests in laboratories that can process 80,000 samples per week. Most of its capacity (70,000 samples) is in private laboratories. The CDC used five laboratories to handle the increasing number of cases. Two of them, Quest Diagnostics and Sonic Healthcare, refused to tell CNN how many monkeypox samples they received, but according to Susan Van Meter, “We are currently looking for capacity for five commercial laboratories. It’s far more than anything else. ” President of the American Clinical Laboratory Association. Testing is a major part of the monkeypox containment effort for two reasons. It is the first step in identifying and isolating patients and provides public health authorities with ideas on the extent of the outbreak and which geographic area requires the most resources. “Without testing, you’re flying blindly,” said Dr. William Morris, president of the American Association of Clinical Research Institutes and president of the Mayo Institute. “The biggest concern is not identifying the case, [monkeypox] Endemic can occur in this country. That’s what we really have to worry about. ” Chin-Hong likens the small number of labs to “walking around with petrolatum in my eyes. I can’t see the whole picture.” Dr. Matthew Hardison, Senior Vice President of Aegis, warns:Currently in various states across the country Steep learning curve Prior to this year, there were only a few dozen Case Of monkeypox in the United States. Like the emerging pathogens, the CDC aims to educate healthcare providers on how to detect, order, and treat diseases. The agency is Health alert network Hosted two call More than 17,000 doctors and other clinicians participated and set up a telephone line for doctors to ask questions. The CDC also sent doctors an email announcing the availability of tests at five private laboratories. JAMA And other medical journals also provide information on how to diagnose, test, and treat monkeypox. “The message is definitely there,” said a federal health adviser who demanded anonymity. They are not civil servants and have not spoken to any federal agency. “Our hope is that all clinical providers in this country know when to test for monkeypox.” However, even with that education, it can be difficult to detect cases of monkeypox. This is because the rash is not always characteristic. “It looks like acne or something,” he said. Because monkeypox spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, doctors also need to obtain a detailed and thorough history from the patient. “For the clinician, I probably got an accurate history of someone’s contact a week or two ago, and then looked at the lesion,” Oh, this isn’t just your skin. That’s what I should test. It’s a kimono, “he said. Caveney added that he expects more tests as doctors learn more about monkeypox. Other hurdles to testing Experts say education is just one of the reasons for the slow adoption of tests. Also, some people with monkeypox symptoms do not seek care for fear of being stigmatized. “They’I’m going to identify myself as an indignation in society. I’m having sex with a man, I have multiple sex partners, or I didn’t use protection.’ You might think that having monkeypox is what you are saying now, and you can imagine that people don’t want to say it all, “said UCSF Medical School, which treated people with monkeypox. Indignation expert Chin Hong said. Also, many members of the LGBTQ community are accustomed to care from sexually transmitted disease clinics. Sexually transmitted disease clinics are currently overwhelmed by the treatment of Salpox patients and their regular number of cases. Private sexual health clinics and programs. He said that about half of the clinics in his organization do not send samples to private laboratories because it is too expensive to hire staff to manage paperwork. This may help explain why the amount of monkeypox testing in private laboratories is so low. “In the field of (sexually transmitted diseases), it’s very frustrating to hear from the White House and the CDC about testing capabilities and access to vaccines. What isn’t discussed is everything in the daily clinic. It’s a matter of implementation, “Harvey said. On Monday, more than 100 members of parliament wrote to the Biden administration, urging them to provide additional funding to sexual health clinics to improve their efforts to deal with monkeypox. “As the number of monkeypox cases continues to grow, states and communities are working to detect disease, contact tracing, monitor symptoms, educate communities, and connect with communities to slow the spread of the virus. It relies heavily on the expertise of the company. ”The letter Said.

CNN’s Brenda Goodman, Jamie Gambrecht, and Daniel Herrmann contributed to this report.

