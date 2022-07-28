DeepMind has discovered the structure of almost every protein known in science





DeepMind has released a free extended database that predicts the structure of almost every protein known in science. The company announced today that it is a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet. DeepMind Transformed science Use AlphaFold AI software in 2020 to predict protein structure very accurately. This is information that helps scientists understand how proteins work, and helps them treat diseases and develop medicines. Through a database built in collaboration with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), we first began publishing AlphaFold forecasts last summer. Its first set contained 98 percent of all human proteins. Today, the database has expanded to over 200 million structures and “covers almost every living organism on Earth whose genome has been sequenced,” DeepMind said in a statement. DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said at a news conference that “it can be thought of as covering the entire protein world.” “We are now at the beginning of a new era of digital biology.” AlphaFold’s protein structure is already widely used by research teams around the world.They are cited in the study of: Malaria vaccine candidate When Bee health. “AlphaFold believes AI is the most important contribution that AI has made to the advancement of scientific knowledge to date,” said Pushmeet Kohli, Head of Science AI at DeepMind, in a statement. Alphabet continues to build on the success of AlphaFold.alphabet Launched a company called Isomorphic Labs It’s a separate AI tool from DeepMind for drug discovery, but the two companies will work together. I also set up DeepMind Lab At the Francis Crick Institute, researchers can perform experiments to test information from AI systems. With easy access to predicted protein structures, scientists seek to understand how complex processes work in the body, or which molecules can be used to target contamination, etc. We support research efforts throughout the scientific perspective, including researchers who do so. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said in a statement, “The addition of this new structure that illuminates almost the entire protein universe will solve more biological mysteries every day. Can be expected. ”

