New Brunswick is ready to fight monkeypox as Newfoundland announces the first possible case

In New Brunswick, the deputy medical officer said he was ready once a case of monkeypox was confirmed.

According to Dr. Yves Leger, public health currently has 140 doses of the Imvamune vaccine on hand.

“These are used in line with the guidance of NACI (National Advisory Board on Immunization), and are therefore specifically used for case and contact management,” he said.

Post-exposure vaccines may reduce or completely prevent the severity of the disease, according to health officials.

Thursday Newfoundland and Labrador announces possible cases.. Dr. Rosan Seviour, Deputy Medical Officer of Health, did not confirm where the possible cases originated, but said most of the viruses had invaded the state through travel.

Vaccines will be provided to anyone identified as close contact with people with monkeypox, who are in the process of contact tracing, Sevia said.

Currently, a total of 745 cases of monkeypox have been identified throughout Canada. Quebec has 346 cases, Ontario has 326 cases, British Columbia has 58 cases, Alberta has 12 cases, Saskatchewan has 2 cases, and Yukon Territory has 1 case.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced an international outbreak of the virus. Global emergencies — Highest level alert.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, the number of cases worldwide has increased by 48% compared to the previous week and the disease is now widespread in 75 countries.

Authorities believe the actual numbers are higher, but more than 16,000 cases have been reported worldwide.

Time to stop spreading

Dr. Theresa Tam, director of public health in Canada, said Wednesday that the monkeypox epidemic was a “serious concern.”

Still, “there is optimism that we can do it by focusing our efforts in Canada and around the world. Grab the window of this opportunity to contain the spread“She said at a press conference.

She said the disease has so far been mostly confined to men, with 99% of infected men aged 36 and over. In Canada, most of the reported cases were men having sex with men.

The number of monkeypox cases in Canada has doubled in less than a month, with cases currently confirmed in five states and one region, and may have been published in another state on Thursday. (FPDay6MonkeyPox)

Tam argues that by adopting a specific strategy that targets the right group of people, the outbreak in Canada can be stopped.

According to her, these strategies could include public awareness campaigns focused on gay and bisexual men through community organizations, educational settings, and dating apps such as Grindr.

“Working behind the scenes very easily”

“We’ve been very easy behind the scenes to make sure we’re ready in case something goes wrong here,” said New Brunswick Public Health Department.

This includes developing guidance on how to manage cases and contacts, and monitoring activities, he said.

“There will be some communication activities that will take place on that topic as well.”

Leger couldn’t provide the details.

Earlier this month, state health doctor Dr. Jennifer Russell said public health Awareness campaignIncludes messages about prevention and risk.

Colored transmission electron micrographs of monkeypox particles (teal) found in infected cells (brown) are shown in handouts taken at the National Allergic Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (National Institute of Infectious Diseases)

Tam said little is known about how monkeypox spreads and how people can protect themselves.

However, she urged vulnerable groups, such as men who have sex with men, to be vaccinated to control the spread of the infection.

She said Canada has a sufficient supply of vaccines so far. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, about 70,000 Imvamune doses were sent to the state, of which about 27,000 were administered.

The National Health Agency also requires men who have sex with men to practice safe sex and limit the number of partners. Especially if those partners are casual acquaintances.

In addition to public awareness campaigns, New Brunswick Public Health has put together several resources for clinicians, Russell said. Dr. Mark McMillan, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, said many doctors are likely to have never seen a case.

Monkeypox is an orthopoxvirus with symptoms similar to smallpox eradicated in 1980 but less severe.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, monkeypox is usually a mild illness, and most people recover spontaneously after a few weeks. However, some people become very ill and can even die.