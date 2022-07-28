Hair mask for damaged hair: purpose, varieties and features of choice

Stylish haircuts and original hairstyles help women of any age freely experiment with images and arouse admiration in the eyes of others. And the key condition for creating a stunning look is the health of the hair, which should be taken care of no less than the condition of the skin of the face or body. Girls have a huge arsenal of cosmetics that allow them to take care of their locks, and among them, a hair mask for damaged hair occupies a special place. These are cream-like products that contain useful substances in a concentrated form, starting with keratin, ending with lipids and natural oils. The mask allows you to restore hair in an enhanced mode and improve its appearance.

Varieties of hair masks

The diversity of cosmetic products is amazing, so many do not know what to choose. Determining the type of skin and hair, as well as the problems that need to be eliminated, will help make a decision. If you cannot do it yourself, you can always consult a hairdresser, stylist or consultant. The main types of masks according to the type of curls and the desired effect:

for dry, thin hair;

for curly hair;

for oily, brittle hair;

hair mask for damaged hair (restoration);

(restoration); for the treatment of dandruff, hair loss;

for dyed hair (with ultraviolet filters, color protection, toning effect).

Rules for using hair masks

Buying a hair mask that suits you perfectly is only half the battle. It is equally important to understand how to apply and wash it off, as well as to decide on the frequency of application. Here are the main things you need to know:

before use, hair should be washed and slightly dried with a towel (do not use a hair dryer in any case);

application is carried out with careful movements from the roots (at a distance of 5 mm) to the tips;

the amount of natural components should be sufficient to penetrate inside the strands, so it is not worth saving the substance;

to enhance the restorative, moisturizing or other effect, you can put on a shower cap, a towel or a plastic bag on top;

it takes from 20 minutes to several hours to absorb cosmetics, then it’s recommended to wash your hair with warm water.

Remember that the package with the should must contain instructions from the manufacturer, which must be read carefully in order to do everything correctly and get the expected positive effect.

How to choose a hair mask?

When choosing a hair mask for damaged hair, you should pay attention to its composition. A quality product:

Contains natural ingredients.

Does not contain chemical dyes, preservatives or other harmful substances.

Enriched with vitamins, minerals and other organic components.

Experts recommend choosing a product depending on the type and condition of the hair. Moisturizing masks are suitable for dry skin, and those that reduce the activity of sebaceous glands for oily skin. If the hair is thin and fragile, the mask should be extra nourishing. When falling out, look for the mask that has components strengthening the roots. Finally, it’s beneficial to choose a mask depending on your purpose and type of hair.