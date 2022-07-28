COVID Rob with at least 27 million odors and tastes





July 28, 2022-Approximately 5% of adults infected with COVID-19 (at least 27 million cases worldwide) can lose their sense of smell and taste in the long term. research I will propose. In this study Published in the journal BMJ, Researchers say that odor loss can be long-lasting in nearly 6% of patients, and more than 4% may not restore taste. Thirty days after infection, only 74% of patients regained their sense of smell, and 79% said they could taste it again. After 180 days, these numbers increased to 96% and 98%, respectively. Researchers believe that the real numbers may be worse, the authors say. Accompanying editorialOther scientists say the findings suggest that the health care system may not be in place for the treatment needs of these patients. They state that loss of odor and taste reduces quality of life and reduces daily joy. People can also experience loss of appetite, aversion to some foods, anxiety, depression, and numb malnutrition. More women are affected The research team found that women could be particularly affected. The data show that women have inadequate recovery of both sense of smell and taste. “Most patients are expected to recover their sense of smell or taste within the first three months, but a major subpopulation of patients can develop long-term dysfunction,” the author writes. “These patients need timely identification, [personalized] Treatment, and long-term follow-up. “ The results of this study may help physicians advise patients with sensory and taste disorders after COVID-19 infection. Changes in the ability to smell and taste are common in COVID-19. About 40% to 50% of people report these changes worldwide. However, little is known about how long the changes will last and who is at greater risk. An international team of researchers is working on an adult study with COVID-19-related changes in the sense of smell and taste, and a study explaining the factors associated with these changes and the time it took people to recover. Combined databases. In total, 18 studies, including 3699 patients, met the study criteria. Most studies (14) were conducted in inpatients. Researchers then used a technique known as “therapeutic modeling” to estimate self-reported sensory and taste recovery rates and identify key factors related to recovery length and likelihood. The authors write that the recovery rate increased monthly, reaching a peak of 96% for the sense of smell and 98% for the sense of taste after 6 months.

