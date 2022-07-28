The lowest risk of death in adults who exceed current physical activity guidelines

Adults exercising 150-600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of overall mortality and cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality, according to a study published in. circulation. The frequency of this exercise corresponds to 2-4 times the weekly activity of moderate or intense physical activity currently recommended.

As of 2018, the U.S. Department of Health and Welfare’s Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans states that adults engage in at least 150-300 minutes of moderate physical activity per week or 75-150 minutes of intense physical activity per week. It is recommended. The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, 75 minutes of intense aerobic exercise per week, or a combination of these.

“While physical activity has great potential health effects, engaging in high levels of long-term, active, or moderate-intensity physical activity above recommended levels has additional benefits to cardiovascular health. Or it’s unclear if it will have any detrimental effects, “Don Hung Lee, ScD, MS, a researcher in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston, said in a statement. “Our study used repeated self-reported physical activity measurements over decades to investigate the association between long-term physical activity in mid- and late adulthood and mortality.”

The researchers analyzed mortality data and medical records of more than 100,000 participants over a 30-year follow-up period. Data were collected from two large prospective studies from 1988 to 2018, a health survey of all female nurses and a follow-up survey of all male healthcare professionals.

The average age of participants was 66 years, 63% female and over 96% white.

Participants self-reported their leisure physical activity data by completing a validated questionnaire every two years for either the Nurses’ Health Study or the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. The questionnaire included questions about personal habits such as health information, doctor-diagnosed illnesses, family medical history, tobacco and alcohol consumption, and frequency of exercise.

Exercise data included the average amount of time spent in a week on various physical activities over the past year. Moderate activity was defined as walking, low intensity exercise, weightlifting, and gymnastics, while intense activity was defined as jogging, running, swimming, biking, and other aerobic exercise.

The results of the analysis showed that adults who performed twice the currently recommended range of moderate or intense physical activity each week had the lowest long-term risk of death.

Participants who met the guidelines for active physical activity were observed to have a 31% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease and a 15% lower risk of non-CVD death. These participants were found to have an overall 19% lower risk of death from all causes.

Participants who met the guidelines for moderate physical activity were observed to have a 22% to 25% lower risk of death from CVD and a 19% to 20% lower risk of death from non-CVD. This represents an overall 20% to 21% lower risk of death from all causes.

Participants who exceeded the recommended amount of long-term active activity by 2-4 times had a 27% -33% lower risk of CVD mortality and a non-CVD mortality rate.

Participants who exceeded the recommended amount of moderate physical activity were observed to have a 28% to 38% lower risk of death from CVD and a 25% to 27% lower risk of non-CVD death. rice field. These participants had the highest overall risk of death from all causes, 26% to 31%, among the group of participants.