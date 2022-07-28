AI predicts the shape of almost every protein known in science





In 2020, an artificial intelligence lab called DeepMind announced a technology that can predict the shape of proteins. This is a microscopic mechanism that drives the behavior of the human body and all other living things. A year later, the lab shared a tool called AlphaFold with scientists. Announced predicted shapes of over 350,000 proteins, Contains all proteins expressed by the human genome. It quickly changed the direction of biological research. If scientists can identify the shape of proteins, they can accelerate their ability to understand diseases, make new medicines, and explore the mysteries of life on Earth. DeepMind is now publishing predictions for almost every protein known in science. On Thursday, a London-based laboratory owned by the same parent company as Google added more than 200 million forecasts to a freely available online database for scientists around the world.

With this new release, the scientists behind DeepMind hope to speed up the study of more obscure organisms and inspire a new field called metaproteomics.

In a telephone interview, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said, “Scientists can explore this entire database and look for patterns. It’s a previously unclear correlation between species and evolutionary patterns.” It states. Proteins begin as a string of compounds, then twist and fold into a three-dimensional shape that defines how these molecules bind to other molecules. If scientists can pinpoint the shape of a particular protein, they can decipher how it works. This knowledge is often an important part of illness and the fight against illness. For example, bacteria resist antibiotics by expressing certain proteins. Once scientists understand how these proteins work, they can start fighting antibiotic resistance. Previously, accurate identification of protein shape required extensive experimentation on a bench with X-rays, microscopes, and other tools. Now, given the set of compounds that make up a protein, AlphaFold can predict its shape.

The technique is not perfect. However, independent benchmark tests have a 63% chance of predicting protein shape with accuracy comparable to physical experiments. With the predictions at hand, scientists can verify their accuracy relatively quickly.

Criment Baba, a researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, who uses the technique to understand the coronavirus and prepare for a similar pandemic, said the technique “supercharged” the task and often He said he saved several months of experiment time. Some people are using this tool to combat gastroenteritis, malaria, and Parkinson’s disease. This technology has also accelerated cross-human research, including efforts to improve honeybee health. DeepMind’s extended database helps a larger community of scientists enjoy similar benefits. Like Dr. Hassabis, Dr. Baba believes that databases provide a new way to understand how proteins behave between species. He also sees it as a way to educate a new generation of scientists. Not all researchers are familiar with this type of structural biology. A database of all known proteins lowers the criteria for entry. “It can bring structural biology to the masses,” said Dr. Verba.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/28/science/ai-deepmind-proteins.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos