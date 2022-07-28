Evaluation of APOBEC3 expression as a prognostic marker for squamous cell carcinoma of the penis





Patient cohort Formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples were taken from 50 PSC cases archived at the University of Medicine Vienna.Patients were retrospectively identified and treated from 1993 to 2019 (Table) 1). The FFPE tumor sample was histopathologically checked to confirm the presence of significant tumor tissue per sample, and a dedicated urinary tract pathologist reanalyzed the tumor sample according to the 2016 UICC TNM classification. Specimens from FFPE material for RNA isolation were obtained after approval by the Institutional Review Board of the Medical University of Vienna (EK1456 / 2019). Primer design, RNA extraction, and qRT-PCR The primer design for APOBEC3A-G is based on the Primer3 software (https://primer3.ut.ee) After obtaining the gene sequence from UCSC Genome Browser (GRCh38g / hg38) (https://genome.ucsc.edu). Primer pairs were selected so that the nucleotide sequence of the pair remained specific for individual amplification. APOBEC3 In addition, off-target amplification was eliminated because it did not overlap with the homologous region of the non-target gene. ACTB Used as a reference gene.Primer pairs are shown in the supplementary table 1.. For gene expression analysis, RNA was extracted from FFPE tissue using the RNAeasy FFPE kit (Qiagen) according to the protocol. RNA concentration was measured using the DeNovix Fluorescence Assay System (DeNovix). The qRT-PCR quantification used at least 250 ng of RNA as a template for random hexamer cDNA synthesis using TaqMan reverse transcriptase (ThermoFisher Scientific) according to the supplier’s protocol. The qRT-PCR was performed on the QuantStudio7 system (Applied Biosystems) using the SymbrGreen MasterMix (ThermoFisher Scientific). We used 2 µl cDNA per sample. To confirm the presence of a particular amplification product, melting curve analysis and visualization of the PCR product by gel electrophoresis were performed. HPV genotyping and p16 immunohistochemistry For p16 immunohistochemistry (IHC), staining was performed using p16E6H4 (Roche) according to the BenchMark ULTRA IHC / ISH staining module manufacturer’s protocol. The slides were deparaffinized at 72 ° C using EZ-Prep (Ventana). The slides were then preprocessed with Cell Conditioner 1 (Ventana) and then with the Cell Conditioner 1 ULTRA CC1 protocol. The slides were then incubated with p16 antibody for 20 minutes. Staining was performed with the DAB kit (Ventana). Counterstaining was performed using hematoxylin (Ventana) and brewing reagent (Ventana). HPV in situ hybridization (ISH) uses INFORMATION HPV II Family 6 (Roche, 800–2220) for low-risk HPV and INFORMATION HPV III Family 16 (Roche, 800-4295) for high-risk HPV strains. ) Was used. HPV ISH staining was performed using the Iview Blue Plus detection kit (Roche, 760-097) according to the protocol. HPV III Family 16 detects high-risk HPV strains 16, 18, 31, 33, 35, 45, 52, 56, 68, and 66. HPVIII Family 6 detects low-risk strains and does not hybridize high-risk strains. Red Counterstain II (Ventana) was used for counterstaining. A trained urinary pathologist evaluated the slides. Statistical analysis The categorical variable statistics included frequency and ratio. Mean, median, and interquartile range (IQR) were reported for continuous variables. The Mann-Whitney U test and the chi-square test were used to compare the statistical significance of the median and ratio differences. Survival analysis was performed using data obtained from clinical follow-up. Overall survival was defined as the number of months between surgery and the death of the patient. Disease-free survival was defined as the number of months before the disease relapsed or progressed.Association APOBEC3 Expression in OS and DFS was assessed by the Kaplan-Meier method. A logrank test was used to compare survival rates between patients. P-values ​​and hazard ratios were calculated by univariate and multivariate Cox regression models such as age, tumor stage, lymph node status, HPV status, and histological subtypes.Statistical significance was considered in p<0.1. All tests were double-sided. R version 4.0.4 was used for statistical analysis. The graph was created with R or GraphPad Prism 8. Human participants and informed consent This research study was conducted retroactively and approved by the Institutional Review Board (ICB) of the University of Medical Sciences in Vienna (EK1456 / 2019). We consulted extensively with ICB, who decided that informed consent was not necessary, as the information was anonymized and the submission did not contain any personally identifiable images.

