27 million people may have lost their taste and smell with COVID

27 million people estimated to have lost taste and smell with COVID

Approximately 5% of patients with COVID-19 report sensory and taste dysfunction 6 months after diagnosis. A new study published on Wednesday It is published in the BMJ, a peer-reviewed medical journal of the British Medical Association. Given that there were an estimated 550 million COVID-19 cases worldwide as of July, the study suggests that approximately 27 million worldwide are likely to suffer from the long-term effects of dysfunction. Is pointed out. “These people are now millions around the world and their ability to smell is diminished. This may just be a new public health crisis,” said Stanford University, who was not involved in the study. Dr. Zara Patel, a nasalist I told NBC News. Researchers say that about 74% of people who report odor loss after COVID diagnosis regain sensation after 30 days, and that percentage increases to 90% after 90 days.

How can Uber and Lyft drivers reduce their COVID risk without masking obligations?

Chronicle Pandemic Problem Advice Column Recently, I worked on a question from a reader who resumed driving at a dispatch company, What you can do to keep your Uber and Lyft drivers safeNow the duty of the mask is out the window.

The creator of “Game of Thrones” catches COVID-19 at a comic book convention

George RR Martin, the mastermind behind HBO’s Game of Thrones series, signed the COVD-19 at the Comic Confan Convention in San Diego last week, followed by the first part of the series, House of the Dragon, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. I missed the premiere of “Dragon”. Martin, 73, Simple youtube video Having been self-quarantined at the hotel after three virus-positive tests. “I sometimes cough,” Martin said. “I am well cared for and taking medicine. I should be fine.”

Studies have found that adults with young children are less likely to develop severe COVID

Adults with infants are less likely to develop severe COVID than adults without children, suggesting that exposure of children to the common cold can provide some protection against severe illness. According to a study published Wednesday According to researchers at Kaiser Permanente in Northern California. About a quarter of the viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common cold are part of the coronavirus family. “All parents know that young children are carriers of the common cold virus and report that adults exposed to them at home or through work often get sick,” said lead author Matthew. Dr. Solomon said in a statement. “But exposed adults often report that they are less ill after a few years. One possible reason is that people are exposed to these viruses when they are constantly exposed to the common cold. It helps develop immunity. ”In this study, published in the minutes of the National Academy of Sciences, adults without children infected with COVID are more likely to be hospitalized than adults infected with COVID. It was found that the percentage was high and the probability of being admitted to the intensive care room was 76% high. I had a child under the age of five. The study examined medical records of more than 3 million adult members of Kaiser Northern California from two years before the pandemic to the first year of COVID.

A woman sued a school in LA and claimed that her son had received a pizza bribe to vaccinate

A woman who claims that her teenage son received a pizza bribe at a school event to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 is suing the Los Angeles Unified School District. Maribel Duarte claimed at her Wednesday press conference that her 13-year-old boy attending the Barack Obama Preparatory Academy in South Los Angeles received a shot without her consent and suffered from unspecified side effects. According to TV station KTLA. “He’s not the same anymore. He’s lacking rest. He can’t sleep well,” she said. “He’s unusual for me.” Duarte added that her son, who she said she forged her signature, had previously suffered from asthma and bleeding disorders. She believes the vaccine exacerbated those conditions, despite scientific studies showing that injections are safe and effective. “This is not a conspiracy theory. It is not an anti-vax case,” said Duarte’s lawyer Nicole Pearson. “This is about parental rights and the ability to protect your child.”

Millions of U.S. children remain unvaccinated as grades approach

Approximately 9 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 are fully vaccinated with COVID-19, accounting for 30% of that age group. According to the posted data According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, less than 3% received booster shots. Approximately 15 million people between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated, or 60% of that age group, but 10 million people eligible for boosters are still receiving a third dose. not. School-age children’s vaccination rates are above the national average in California, but millions as Omicron’s BA.5 substrain continues to gain dominance and protection from the primary vaccination series is diminished. As many as children remain vulnerable to the coronavirus. Bay Area health officials are calling on families to keep their children up-to-date. “Are you ready for the new semester? Well, COVID is. Get your child vaccinated before school starts,” said the San Francisco Public Health Service. Tweeted on Thursday.

Wachter at the University of California, San Francisco says it is “reasonable” to expect the US case to settle by early fall.

Dr. Bob Wachter, Dean of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco Tweet on wednesday So far, there have been no signs of a surge in COVID in the United States caused by the BA.2.75 variant, and it was “reasonable to expect the early fall incident to settle down” nationwide. If that is the case, it states Wachter “a relentless pattern: new variants-each more infectious and immune-avoidance-replaces the previous virus and leads to a stagnation of our frustrating incidents.” Mark a welcome break in things.