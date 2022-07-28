Cross-reactive immunity to SARS-CoV-2N protein in Central and West Africa precedes the COVID-19 pandemic

Overall, under our conditions, cross-reactive antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 N protein do not significantly reduce lung viral load. It has not yet been investigated whether the presence of these antibodies correlates with reduced disease or alleviation of symptoms. In mouse models of infection, Fc-mediated antibody function of purified human antibodies is limited, thus underestimating their therapeutic contribution.Ten.. In addition, our work is limited to the humoral response to SARS-CoV-2. Individuals in Gabon and Senegal may also have T cells that are cross-reactive to the SARS-CoV-2N protein. Upon exposure to SARS-CoV-2, these individuals initiate a recall response, with a sharp increase in the magnitude of both cellular and humoral responses. Therefore, our results from a mouse model of infection probably underestimate the protective effect of cross-reactive immunity against the SARS-CoV-2N protein. It is noteworthy that recent studies have demonstrated a protective role in adaptive immunity against the SARS-CoV-2N protein. First, immunizing mice with both SARS-CoV-2 N and S proteins improved vaccine efficacy, especially viral control in the brain of SARS-CoV-2 challenge mice.11.. Second, a peptide vaccine encoding a T cell epitope from the N protein was able to prevent lung abnormalities and reduce viral shedding in the majority of non-human primates attacked by SARS-CoV-2. rice field.12.. Finally, N-specific antibodies isolated from recovering individuals have been demonstrated to inhibit SARS-CoV-2N-mediated complement overactivation. The latter are risk factors for morbidity and mortality in SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals.13.. The above studies suggest that both N-specific T cells and antibodies may affect the severity of COVID-19.

Cross-reactive cellular and humoral immunity to additional SARS-CoV-2 proteins may also contribute to SARS-CoV-2 protection. It is worth noting that young demographics alone cannot explain the low number of COVID-19 cases reported in Africa. Although some countries in South America and Asia have a young population, they still reported a significantly larger SARS-CoV-2 cycle compared to African countries.

Coronavirus is widely circulating in both animal and human populations6.. Spillover events from sensitive animals to individuals can lead to exposure to the human body. SARS-CoV-2 is closely associated with the bat coronavirus BatCovRatG13. Therefore, the current COVID-19 pandemic may be due to a spillover event from an infected bat.1.. Similar spillover events to the human population of less pathogenic coronavirus may have occurred earlier or may have occurred continuously.

Individuals in Gabon and Senegal showed high levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2N and / or S protein. In contrast, individuals from other tested sites, including Brazil, Canada, and Denmark, had little or no antibodies to either protein. This low level of cross-reactive antibody against SARS-CoV-2 is consistent with previous studies. Low levels of pre-existing humorality to SARS-CoV-2S protein in uninfected individuals have also been reported in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.14,15,16..

The root cause of high seropositive for SARS-CoV-2 in Gabon and Senegalese populations remains elusive. Common HCoV, 229E, OC43, NL-63, and HKU1 are ubiquitous around the world.6.. Others have hypothesized that these common HCoV infections could lead to cross-reactive antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.17,18.. However, recent serological studies have shown that antibodies to the common HCoV N protein are equally present in Africa, Europe, and South Africa, and their presence does not correlate with cross-reactive antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2N protein. Shown.18.. Therefore, general HCoV is unlikely to be the major cause of the higher cross-reactive immunity observed in Gabon and Senegalese sera. In these pre-pandemic samples, high seropositive for SARS-CoV-2 N may indicate an undocumented circulation of other unrecognized coronaviruses.Coronavirus S-proteins are more diverse, but their N-proteins are much more conserved6,9.. At the amino acid level, SARS-CoV-2 N proteins include several coronaviruses from bats (QHR63308.1; AVP78038.1; AVP78049.1) and Pangolin-derived (including QIG55953.1) N proteins from 93 to 93. Shows 100% homology. , QIA48630.1, QIQ54056.1, QIA48648.1) (Figure. S2). Both animals live in Central and West Africa. Several coronaviruses have been isolated from both alphacoronavirus and betacoronavirus bats in Gabon and Guinea.19,20.. However, these coronaviruses were different from SARS-CoV-2. It is also worth noting that the possibility of various pathogens capable of inducing cross-reactive antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2N protein cannot be ruled out. However, the co-occurrence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens is not sufficient to conclude that these pathogens are responsible for cross-reactive antibodies. Plasmodium malaria And dengue virustwenty one..

The above findings are limited to Gabon and Senegal. Notably, another study found high pre-existing immunity to SARS-CoV-2 N in samples from Nigeria, Ghana, Benin (West Africa), Gabon (Central Africa), and Tanzania (Central Africa). A lower range of S proteins was also found.East Africa) and Zambia (Southern Africa) show that this phenomenon is widespread in Africa.17,18,twenty two,twenty three.. An existing serological assay that relies on the detection of antibodies against either SARS-CoV-2N or S protein. These assays, especially those that monitor SARS-CoV-2 N antibodies, overestimate the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 in Africa due to the high number of false positives. To accurately assess SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence in Africa, the specificity of the serological assay used should first be confirmed using a regional pre-pandemic sample. In addition, a high proportion of BSA-reactive samples was detected in Gabon and Senegal. Such samples showing non-specific binding should also be excluded from seroprevalence studies.

Overall, the evidence presented here supports the idea that cross-reactive humoral immunity to the SARS-CoV-2N protein is common in Gabon and Senegal. Individually, antibodies targeting the SARS-CoV-2 N protein do not fully reproduce Fc-mediated function and are a mouse model of infection that does not take into account the sharp rise in adaptive immunity after the recall response. Did not affect the viral load. Additional work is needed to determine whether the presence of both cellular and humoral responses to the SARS-CoV-2 N protein contributes to the reduced prevalence of COVID-19 disease observed in Africa. will become necessary.