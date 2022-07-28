Health
Cross-reactive immunity to SARS-CoV-2N protein in Central and West Africa precedes the COVID-19 pandemic
Overall, under our conditions, cross-reactive antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 N protein do not significantly reduce lung viral load. It has not yet been investigated whether the presence of these antibodies correlates with reduced disease or alleviation of symptoms. In mouse models of infection, Fc-mediated antibody function of purified human antibodies is limited, thus underestimating their therapeutic contribution.Ten.. In addition, our work is limited to the humoral response to SARS-CoV-2. Individuals in Gabon and Senegal may also have T cells that are cross-reactive to the SARS-CoV-2N protein. Upon exposure to SARS-CoV-2, these individuals initiate a recall response, with a sharp increase in the magnitude of both cellular and humoral responses. Therefore, our results from a mouse model of infection probably underestimate the protective effect of cross-reactive immunity against the SARS-CoV-2N protein. It is noteworthy that recent studies have demonstrated a protective role in adaptive immunity against the SARS-CoV-2N protein. First, immunizing mice with both SARS-CoV-2 N and S proteins improved vaccine efficacy, especially viral control in the brain of SARS-CoV-2 challenge mice.11.. Second, a peptide vaccine encoding a T cell epitope from the N protein was able to prevent lung abnormalities and reduce viral shedding in the majority of non-human primates attacked by SARS-CoV-2. rice field.12.. Finally, N-specific antibodies isolated from recovering individuals have been demonstrated to inhibit SARS-CoV-2N-mediated complement overactivation. The latter are risk factors for morbidity and mortality in SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals.13.. The above studies suggest that both N-specific T cells and antibodies may affect the severity of COVID-19.
Cross-reactive cellular and humoral immunity to additional SARS-CoV-2 proteins may also contribute to SARS-CoV-2 protection. It is worth noting that young demographics alone cannot explain the low number of COVID-19 cases reported in Africa. Although some countries in South America and Asia have a young population, they still reported a significantly larger SARS-CoV-2 cycle compared to African countries.
Coronavirus is widely circulating in both animal and human populations6.. Spillover events from sensitive animals to individuals can lead to exposure to the human body. SARS-CoV-2 is closely associated with the bat coronavirus BatCovRatG13. Therefore, the current COVID-19 pandemic may be due to a spillover event from an infected bat.1.. Similar spillover events to the human population of less pathogenic coronavirus may have occurred earlier or may have occurred continuously.
Individuals in Gabon and Senegal showed high levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2N and / or S protein. In contrast, individuals from other tested sites, including Brazil, Canada, and Denmark, had little or no antibodies to either protein. This low level of cross-reactive antibody against SARS-CoV-2 is consistent with previous studies. Low levels of pre-existing humorality to SARS-CoV-2S protein in uninfected individuals have also been reported in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.14,15,16..
The root cause of high seropositive for SARS-CoV-2 in Gabon and Senegalese populations remains elusive. Common HCoV, 229E, OC43, NL-63, and HKU1 are ubiquitous around the world.6.. Others have hypothesized that these common HCoV infections could lead to cross-reactive antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.17,18.. However, recent serological studies have shown that antibodies to the common HCoV N protein are equally present in Africa, Europe, and South Africa, and their presence does not correlate with cross-reactive antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2N protein. Shown.18.. Therefore, general HCoV is unlikely to be the major cause of the higher cross-reactive immunity observed in Gabon and Senegalese sera. In these pre-pandemic samples, high seropositive for SARS-CoV-2 N may indicate an undocumented circulation of other unrecognized coronaviruses.Coronavirus S-proteins are more diverse, but their N-proteins are much more conserved6,9.. At the amino acid level, SARS-CoV-2 N proteins include several coronaviruses from bats (QHR63308.1; AVP78038.1; AVP78049.1) and Pangolin-derived (including QIG55953.1) N proteins from 93 to 93. Shows 100% homology. , QIA48630.1, QIQ54056.1, QIA48648.1) (Figure. S2). Both animals live in Central and West Africa. Several coronaviruses have been isolated from both alphacoronavirus and betacoronavirus bats in Gabon and Guinea.19,20.. However, these coronaviruses were different from SARS-CoV-2. It is also worth noting that the possibility of various pathogens capable of inducing cross-reactive antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2N protein cannot be ruled out. However, the co-occurrence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens is not sufficient to conclude that these pathogens are responsible for cross-reactive antibodies. Plasmodium malaria And dengue virustwenty one..
The above findings are limited to Gabon and Senegal. Notably, another study found high pre-existing immunity to SARS-CoV-2 N in samples from Nigeria, Ghana, Benin (West Africa), Gabon (Central Africa), and Tanzania (Central Africa). A lower range of S proteins was also found.East Africa) and Zambia (Southern Africa) show that this phenomenon is widespread in Africa.17,18,twenty two,twenty three.. An existing serological assay that relies on the detection of antibodies against either SARS-CoV-2N or S protein. These assays, especially those that monitor SARS-CoV-2 N antibodies, overestimate the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 in Africa due to the high number of false positives. To accurately assess SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence in Africa, the specificity of the serological assay used should first be confirmed using a regional pre-pandemic sample. In addition, a high proportion of BSA-reactive samples was detected in Gabon and Senegal. Such samples showing non-specific binding should also be excluded from seroprevalence studies.
Overall, the evidence presented here supports the idea that cross-reactive humoral immunity to the SARS-CoV-2N protein is common in Gabon and Senegal. Individually, antibodies targeting the SARS-CoV-2 N protein do not fully reproduce Fc-mediated function and are a mouse model of infection that does not take into account the sharp rise in adaptive immunity after the recall response. Did not affect the viral load. Additional work is needed to determine whether the presence of both cellular and humoral responses to the SARS-CoV-2 N protein contributes to the reduced prevalence of COVID-19 disease observed in Africa. will become necessary.
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-17241-9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Useful Technology That Can Improve Your Business’ Bottom Line July 28, 2022
- Magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the Philippines kills at least five people July 28, 2022
- Strong ODI form sees India rewarded in team rankings July 28, 2022
- Boris Johnson does not support Tory Grassroots bid to keep him at No 10, says Nadine Dorries July 28, 2022
- UK Automotive Industry Targets 1 Million Cars per Year, Two Years Down by 2025 | automotive industry July 28, 2022