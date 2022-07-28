Hope for a pan-coronavirus vaccine discovered by targeting the S2 subunit of spikes

The pan-coronavirus vaccine, which provides protection against various coronaviruses, is the Holy Grail of public health. For a vaccine to be effective, it must trigger an antibody that recognizes and neutralizes a series of coronaviruses to prevent the virus from invading and replicating host cells. The development of coronavirus is a challenge because this type of vaccine mutates frequently and generally induces incomplete protection against reinfection.

Although antibody cross-reactivity with spike proteins of various coronaviruses, including the common cold coronavirus (HCoV), has been shown, the author of a new paper states that “such antibody responses are usually conserved. It is unclear whether it will target the S2 subunit. ” Contributes to protection if induced by infection or vaccination. “

Currently, researchers are investigating whether antibodies that target the S2 subunit of the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer also neutralize other coronaviruses. This particular region of the peplomer anchors it to the viral membrane, allowing the virus to fuse with the membrane of the host cell.

Researchers have found that their findings “establish the protective value of S2-targeted vaccines and improve the immune system in response to the changing properties of the S1 subunit in SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern for S2 vaccination. I support the idea that I might prepare. ” Also for future zoonotic diseases of coronavirus. “

“Vaccination targeting SARS-CoV-2 S2 induces antibodies that are widely neutralizing. ” Published in Scientific translation medicine.

“The expectation for a vaccine that targets the S2 region is that it can provide some protection against all current and future coronaviruses,” said Dr. George Kassiotis, Principal Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute. I am. “This is different from vaccines that target the more variable S1 region. Vaccines are effective against the corresponding mutants designed, but against other mutants and a wide range of coronaviruses. It cannot be targeted. “

Until recently, the S2 region of peplomer has been overlooked as providing the basis for vaccination. This is because certain important targets for the S2 region become apparent only after the virus has bound to the cell. This is a process mediated by the S1 region. As a result, S2 antibodies may have less chance of neutralizing the virus than antibodies that target the S1 region.

Using a mouse model, the team found that previous HCoV-OC43 S-targeted immunity stimulated a neutralizing antibody response to subimmunogenic SARS-CoV-2 S exposure, resulting in an S2-targeted antibody response. “Promote” was discovered.

After the mice have been vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2S2, the mice have many other animal and human coronas, including the seasonal “common cold” coronavirus HCoV-OC43, which is the original strain of SARS-CoV-. I made an antibody that can neutralize the virus. 2. The D614G mutant, alpha, beta, delta, original omicron, and two bat coronaviruses that prevailed in the first wave.

“The S2 region of the peplomer is much more similar to the various coronaviruses than the S1 region, making it a promising target for potential pan-coronavirus vaccines,” said Francis Crick’s retrovirus lab doctoral course. Student Kevin Ng says. Laboratory. “Vaccines targeting this area should be more potent because they are less susceptible to mutations.”

Finally, in mice with a history of SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan-based S vaccination, further S2 vaccination elicited a broader neutralizing antibody response than booster Wuhan S vaccination, resulting in “repeated allogeneic vaccination. May interfere with the concentration of the repertoire. “

“Potential S2 vaccines can’t stop people from getting infected, but the idea is to stimulate the immune system to respond to future coronavirus infections,” said Crick’s Institute for Retroviral Immunology. Student Nikhil Faulkner added. “This provides sufficient protection to withstand the initial infection, during which time the immunity specific to a particular virus may develop further.”

Researchers will continue this study to study the potential of pancoronaviruses that target the S2 region of peplomers and how they can integrate with currently approved vaccines.