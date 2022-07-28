Potentially lethal bacteria detected in US soil





July 28, 2022 – Potentially deadly bacteria found in US soil. water According to the first sample New alert From the CDC. Bacteria, Burkholderia pseudomalleiFound along the Gulf region of southern Mississippi. Bacteria usually have tropical and subtropical climates, especially in parts of Southeast Asia, northern Australia, Central America, South America, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Bacteria can cause melioidosis. Melioidosis is a rare and serious infectious disease that spreads to animals and humans through contact with contaminated soil. water Through cuts, wounds, mucous membranes, Breathing Contains bacteria, or eats and drinks them. Worldwide, the disease is fatal in 10% to 50% of infected people. The CDC and state officials are examining samples to see how widespread the bacteria are in the United States.So far, modeling has been based on the environmental conditions of the bay. B. Burkholderia pseudomale.. “It’s unclear how long the bacteria have been in the environment, and where they might be found elsewhere in the United States,” according to a statement from the CDC. “The CDC warns clinicians across the country through national health recommendations, recognizing the signs and symptoms of melioidosis and cautioning patients with the symptoms of this disease to consider melioidosis.” Two unrelated people living near the Gulf region of Mississippi have recently suffered from melioidosis. One is July 2020 and the other is May 2022. In June 2022, we sampled and tested household items at the patient’s home. In the 2020 case, three of the samples taken from soil and puddle water were tested positive for bacteria. Genomic sequencing revealed that both patients were infected with the same strain from the Western Hemisphere.They were hospitalized for sepsis pneumonia The risk factors for melioidosis were known.Both patients recovered after they were treated Antibiotics..

An average of 12 cases of melioidosis are diagnosed each year in the United States, most of whom have recently traveled to countries where the bacteria are endemic or regularly found. Cases are also associated with contaminated products imported from endemic countries. In late 2021, four cases were associated with contaminated states in four states: Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. Aromatherapy Imported spray, and Wal-Mart issued a recall in November of that year, CDC announcement.. Two out of four died. Given the small number of cases found in the United States, the CDC continues to consider the risk of melioidosis in the general population to be “very low,” and the risk of human-to-human transmission is “very low.” Is being considered. However, people who live in the Gulf of Mississippi and are in good health, such as diabetes and chronic, who may be at higher risk. Kidney diseaseChronic lung disease, excess alcohol Use, and immunosuppressive conditions, need to protect themselves. The CDC recommends avoiding contact with soil and muddy water, especially after heavy rains, and protecting open wounds with waterproof bandages. Waterproof boots should also be worn when gardening, gardening, or farming. This will prevent infections from the feet and lower limbs, especially after floods and storms. Also, if you handle the soil directly, you should wear gloves to protect your hands. Melioidosis has a variety of symptoms, including: heat, Joint pain, headache, cough, Chest pain, And abdominal pain. It can also cause symptoms such as pneumonia, abscesses and blood infections. The disease can infect any organ, including the brain. In most cases, symptoms appear within 1 to 21 days after exposure, with an average of 7 days after exposure. CDC Health recommendations Health professionals and public health officials have indicated that melioidosis is currently considered endemic locally in the Gulf region of Mississippi. “When it settles in the soil, B. Burkholderia pseudomale According to the advisory, it cannot be practically removed from the soil. “Public health efforts should focus primarily on improving case identification so that appropriate treatment can be given.”

