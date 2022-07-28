Diets high in “super-processed” foods can be harmful to the brain





Stephen Reinberg

Health Day Reporter Thursday, July 28, 2022 (HealthDay News)-Eating lots of ultra-processed foods can dramatically increase your risk. dementiaAccording to a new study by Chinese researchers. Super processed foods sugar, thick And salt, but low protein And fiber. Soda, salty and sugar snacks and desserts, ice creamSausage, fried chicken, flavored yogurt, ketchup, mayonnaise, package bread And flavor cereals are all examples. Replacing these foods with healthier alternatives can reduce your chances of dementia by 19%. the study found. “These results make it important to inform consumers about these relevance, take action on product represcription, and communicate to limit the proportion of superprocessed foods in the diet. It means that there is. [instead] Instead, it promotes the consumption of raw or minimal processed foods such as fresh vegetables and fruits. “ This study does not prove that eating super-processed foods increases the risk of dementia, it only seems to be relevant. Dr. Sam Gandhi, director of the Mount Sinai Cognitive Health Center in New York City, reviewed the findings. “This is in line with increasing evidence that a good diet and lifestyle for the heart is the best way to regulate the risk of dementia,” Gandhi said. “The main novelty here is that it focuses on the risks of super-processed foods, not the benefits of foods that are good for heart health.” For this study, Li’s team collected data on more than 72,000 people listed in UK Biobank, a large database of health information for people in the United Kingdom. Initially, participants were over 55 years old and no one had dementia. In an average of 10 years, 518 people developed dementia. Researchers compared 18,000 people, whose diets contained very little processed foods, to the same number of people who ate a lot of them. Among the participants with the lowest intake of processed foods (about 8 ounces a day), 100 participants developed dementia, while the participants with the highest intake were 150 (about 28-29 ounces a day). )was.In this study, one serving of pizza or fish Stick to just over 5 ounces.

Beverages, sugar products and super-processed dairy products were the main factors in the intake of super-processed foods. Li’s group puts 10% of super-processed foods at risk of dementia (not Alzheimer’s disease) by replacing them with raw or minimal processed foods such as fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, milk and meat. We estimated that it could be reduced by 19%. Lee said easily changing food choices could make a big difference. “Small and manageable dietary changes, such as increasing the amount of raw or minimally processed food by just 2 ounces a day [about half an apple, a serving of corn, or a bowl of bran cereal]At the same time, reduce the intake of super-processed foods by 2 ounces a day [about a chocolate bar or a serving of bacon]The risk of dementia may be reduced by 3%. “ Samantha Heller, senior clinical dietitian at NYU Langone Health in New York City, said it has long been known that super-processed foods increase the likelihood of developing some chronic illnesses. They include heart disease, certain cancers, Type 2 diabetes When obesity.. “The exact cause is unknown, but it’s not surprising that this type of dietary pattern is associated with an increased risk of dementia,” she said. “Super-processed foods are biochemically designed and advertised to increase cravings and desires for these foods, and in many homes, fruits, vegetables, legumes, etc. Whole grains.. “ Poor quality of nutrients in super-processed foods high in salt, sugar and sugar Saturated fatAnd low fiber-Heller said this is a recipe for poor physical and mental health. “Avoiding dementia is another major reason to start incorporating more plant-based, less super-processed, and animal foods into our diet,” she said. Switching is as easy as replacing sweet cereals with whole-grain cereals such as shredded wheat or oatmeal, or topping pizza with salads, mushrooms, or spinach instead of pepperni or sausages. Alternatively, I suggested trying Farafel with chopped tomatoes and cucumbers instead of ham sandwiches, or whole wheat pita with lentil soup and side salad instead of cheeseburgers.

“Every meal is an opportunity to make healthy choices,” Heller said. Keeping canned and dried beans, whole grains such as quinoa and brown rice, and healthy foods such as peanuts and almond butter, trail mix, and frozen vegetables in the kitchen makes it easier to organize a diet rich in fiber and nutrients. I can do it. .. “Learning new ways to prepare meals and ideas for meals can be daunting at first, but there are plenty of free recipes and resources online to rely on for guidance,” Heller said. .. “By the way, in my patients, reducing super-processed foods and eating more fresh foods reduces their cravings and taste for super-processed foods, and sometimes makes breakfast sandwiches of bacon, eggs, and cheese. I understand. It’s not delicious anymore. “ The findings were published online in the journal on July 27th. Neurology .. Boston University researchers Maura Walker and Nicole Spartano, at the companion editorial, questioned the definition of ultra-processed foods in this study. They pointed out that cooking methods can affect the nutritional value of foods, and said that further dietary-independent studies self-reported by participants would be beneficial. “We aim to better understand the complexity of dietary intake. [processing, timing, mixed meals] We must also consider that we may need to invest in higher quality dietary assessments. “ For more information For more information on diet and dementia, visit the National Institute on Aging. Source: Huiping Li, PhD, School of Public Health, Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, China; Sam Gandhi, MD, PhD, Director of Cognitive Health Center, Mount Sinai, New York City. Samantha Heller, MS, RD, CDN, Senior Clinical Dietitian, NYU Langone Health, New York City. NeurologyJuly 27, 2022, online

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/alzheimers/news/20220728/diets-heavy-in-ultra-processed-foods-could-harm-the-brain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos