Welcome Stick-on Ultrasound Patch as a Revolution in Medical Imaging | Medical Research





Patches that can ultrasonically scan the inside of a person in everyday life are welcomed as a revolution in medical imaging. Stamp-sized wearable patches can image blood vessels, digestive system, and internal organs for up to 48 hours, giving doctors a better understanding of the patient’s health than the snapshots provided by regular scans. In laboratory tests, researchers used patches to change the shape of people’s hearts during exercise, causing the stomach to swell and contract when drinking and drinking, and minor muscle damage during weightlifting. I observed that it was received. Xuanhe Zhao, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who led the research team, said patches could revolutionize medical images because existing scans are very short, sometimes lasting only a few seconds, and usually need to be performed in a hospital. Said there is. Ultimately, Zhao says that people buy a box of patches at the counter and monitor the heart, lungs, digestive system, or muscles during rehabilitation with the help of smart algorithms on mobile phones. It is assumed. physical education. The bioadhesive ultrasound (or Baus) patch contains a series of small sensors (piezoelectric transducers) that irradiate the body with ultrasound through the skin. These waves bounce off blood vessels, tissues, and internal organs and are detected by the same elements in the patch. At the moment, the patch needs to be connected to a device that converts reflections into images, but researchers are developing wireless patches that work with mobile phone software. “We are working hard on the wireless version,” Zhao said. “We already have a wireless Point of Care Handhold ultrasound, so we are confident that we will have a wireless version within a few years.” Published in Science.. Even without the wireless version, patches can quickly make a difference in hospitals, researchers say. By monitoring the inside of the patient while the patient is lying in bed, just as the stick-on electrodes monitor the activity of the heart. Ultrasound scanning is very common and NHS England ran over 8m last year. However, this technique has significant limitations that require a highly trained sonographer to place and orient the probe on the patient’s body in order to obtain high quality images. For this reason, most ultrasound scans are performed in a short amount of time for patients who need to rest while taking an image. Sign up for our free daily newsletter, First Edition – 7am BST on weekdays Researchers say that wireless patches can lock in place and capture images for hours, or even days, at a time, potentially avoiding some of these issues. .. In addition to scanning organs for early signs of illness, the “set and forget” patch can monitor bladder function, tumors, and fetal development in the womb. Dr. Nanshu Lu, a biomedical engineer at the University of Texas at Austin who was not involved in the study, said the patch was “an important breakthrough for mobile and portable ultrasound imaging.” “Wearable and accessible ultrasound sensors without the need for an ultrasound technician open up many future possibilities, including cardiac imaging during exercise stress tests, home lung imaging for early detection of pneumonia, and more. “She added.

