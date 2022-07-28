Health
In the deadlocked HIV prevention, WHO is supporting the new long-acting preventive drug cabotegravir.
New World Health Organization (WHO). Guidelines Advise countries to use new potentially game-altering medicines that are not yet on the market as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV and as part of a comprehensive approach to prevent the spread of the virus. ..
People who use most PrEP medications on the market should remember to take the medication daily. This is a big challenge to what a preventative drug is.
“Long-acting cabotegravir is a safe and highly effective HIV prevention tool, but it is not yet available outside the research environment,” said Megdhaty, director of WHO’s Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Program. ..
The drug was approved in the United States last December and in the United Kingdom the following month.
Important moment
A major population, including sex workers, men having sex with men, intravenous drug users, prisoners, transgender individuals, and their sexual partners, accounted for 70% of the world’s HIV infections last year. rice field.
In addition, there were 4,000 new infections within the group that occurred daily in 2021.
New guidelines were announced prior to the 24th International AIDS Conference due to a deadlock in HIV prevention efforts (AIDS 2022)-Officially launched on Friday-Last year there were 1.5 million new HIV infections, the same as in 2020.
“We hope that these new guidelines will help accelerate national efforts to initiate CAB-LA planning and implementation, along with other HIV prevention options such as oral PrEP and dapibilin vaginal rings,” WHO said. Said.
Game changer drag
CAB-LA is a long-acting PrEP that can be injected intramuscularly.
The first two injections are given at 4-week intervals and then every 8 weeks.
In randomized controlled trials, antiretroviral drugs are safe and highly effective among cisgender women, cisgender men having sex with men, and transgender women having sex with men. Was shown.
Together, these groundbreaking studies found that the use of CAB-LA resulted in a 79% relative reduction in HIV risk compared to oral PrEP.
Long-acting injectable products are also acceptable and may be preferred in studies examining the community’s PrEP preferences.
© UNICEF / Soumi Das
Allied Forces
The United Nations Health Organization has also launched a new coalition to accelerate global access to drugs.
WHO, Unitaid, UNAIDS The Global Fund, a coalition, identifies the interventions needed to promote short-term and long-term access to CAB-LA, establishes drug financing and procurement, and issues policy guidance. increase.
“To achieve the UN’s preventive goals, we need to promote rapid and equitable access to all effective preventive tools, including long-acting PrEP,” said WHO’s Global HIV, Hepatitis and STI. Rachel Baggary, leader of the program’s inspection, prevention and population team, said. ..
“This means overcoming significant barriers to low- and middle-income countries, such as implementation challenges and costs.”
Main actions
WHO will continue to support evidence-based strategies to increase access and uptake of PrEP, including the adoption and inclusion of CAB-LA in HIV prevention programs.
We are also working with Unitaid and others to develop projects that answer unresolved safety issues and implementation challenges.
The WHO Global PrEP Network will also host webins to provide up-to-date information on CAB-LA and raise awareness.
In April it was added to the WHO list Expressions of interest For pre-qualification evaluation by health institutions.
Prevention choice
Both oral PrEP and CAB-LA are very effective.
The new CAB-LA guidelines are based on a public health approach that takes into account the effectiveness, acceptability, feasibility, and resource needs of different configurations.
They are designed to support CAB-LA delivery and urgent operational research on address implementation and security, informing them of decisions on how to successfully deliver and scale up CAB-LA. increase.
The guidelines highlight significant research gaps and also recognize that access to current PrEP services is difficult for some.
“Communities need to be involved in the development and delivery of HIV prevention services that are effective, acceptable and supportive of choice,” WHO explained.
