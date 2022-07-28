Urgent action needed as global crisis undermines HIV / AIDS response



Disclosure: Byanyima, Dunaway, and Fauci have not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.





UNAIDS reports in its annual report that after derailing the fight against HIV / AIDS due to “overlapping crises,” urgent action is needed to get it back on track, with up to 4,000 new HIV-infected people every day. Said that.

“The data we share today brings painful but important news,” said UNAIDS Managing Director. Winnie the Pooh I said at a press conference.







UNAIDS.





Mr. Byanima HIV and COVID-19, War in Ukraine And the resulting economic crisis.

“Progress is stagnant, inequality is widening, and millions of lives are at stake,” she added.

Main survey results

New UNAIDS data released as part of the International AIDS Conference showed that the progress of the fight against HIV slowed down and the number of new infections decreased by only 3.6% between 2020 and 2021. This was the smallest. Annual decrease Since 2016, Byanima has said.

In 2021, a total of 38.4 million people will live with HIV worldwide, with 36.7 million adults over the age of 15 and 1.7 million children, 85% of whom are aware of their condition and about 5.9 million are HIV. I didn’t know that I was living with.

There are 1.5 million new HIV infections, or about 4,000 per day, one million more than UNAIDS’target of 500,000.

By the end of 2021, most people living with HIV (75%) were being treated, including 76% of people over the age of 15 and 52% of children. Nonetheless, there were 650,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2021.

“Last year, in 2021, we lost one person every minute due to an AIDS-related illness, but we have the medicines we need to save those lives,” said Byanima.

“Clarify, this report is not a call for despair. It is a call for action,” she added. “This report shows how to respond effectively by addressing inequality head-on.”

Disproportionate burden

The report highlights the inequality in HIV burden found in people between the ages of 15 and 24, especially young women.

Reportedly, every two minutes, new infections occurred in adolescent girls or young women. In sub-Saharan Africa, teenage girls and young women accounted for 63% of all new cases.

“This is an area where we need to double and do more,” he said. Keren DunawayGender Equality Officer in the international community of women living with HIV.

Similarly, in 2021, other major populations, including sex workers, men having sex with men, people injecting drugs, and transgender women, accounted for a large number of new HIV infections — 70%... These populations are 30, 28, 35, and 14 times more likely to be infected with HIV, respectively.

Funding the battle

Financing is an important factor in combating these setbacks. However, the report showed that the resources available for HIV in low- and middle-income countries are declining, and that the HIV response is $ 8 billion less than needed by 2025.

Overseas development assistance for HIV from donors in countries other than the United States has declined by 57% over the last decade, according to the report. Unlike what has been seen in the last few years, domestic HIV investment has not replaced lost international funding. In fact, the report shows that domestic funding in low- and middle-income countries has declined for the second consecutive year, including 2% in 2021. An estimated $ 29 billion is needed for low- and middle-income countries to get back on track. 2025 to end AIDS as a global health threat.

“It is still possible for leaders to get their response back on track to end AIDS by 2030,” Byanyima said. “Ending AIDS costs much less than not ending AIDS.”

Anthony S. Forch, MD, The director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, who also attended the press conference, recalls that the report continues to “furious” HIV despite the focus on COVID-19 and COVID-19. He said it would make him. Monkeypox..

Anthony S. Fauci

“There was definitely a setback in the HIV response,” he added, adding that this was observed in many countries, including the United States.

“Collectively, we double our efforts to implement existing therapies and strategies for prevention, aiming for better ways to reach vulnerable communities, to fairness, education and outreach. Needs to renew their commitment, “he said. “We can do better.”

