How bad can monkeypox be in the bay area?Experts weigh orbits





More than two months after the first case was detected in the United States, monkeypox virus outbreaks continue to spread rapidly throughout the country and in the Bay Area, primarily among gay and bisexual men, and slow down. There are no signs of.

Although it is difficult to predict the exact trajectory, infectious disease experts and local health officials have said that new cases, if not more, may continue to grow at a faster pace for weeks, causing the disease. He says it may be difficult to eradicate it completely. How well and how well the outbreak is controlled, depending on how quickly high-risk people can be vaccinated in large doses and how much behavioral change can mitigate infections in the most prevalent communities. It will be decided if you can deal with it as soon as possible.

Due to the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine, there is growing concern that the disease could spread further to the LGBTQ community and more people, but that has not happened yet. Dr. Bella Matthias, a public health officer in Solano County, said: “We don’t see any evidence of cresing yet, so we expect this to continue to rise for some time.” Eventually he said. The real question is whether it remains endemic in this community as we can’t get rid of it. Or can it be removed successfully? “ In San Francisco, California, which has the second highest number of infections after Los Angeles County, the number of cases doubled each week and began to declare monkeypox on Thursday. Local emergency. Latest day as of Wednesday dataAccording to the Department of Public Health, there were 261 potentially confirmed cases in San Francisco. The number increased from 141 one week ago to 60 one week ago. The US epidemic curve is rising as well, reaching about 4,900 to date. Dr. Stephanie Cohen, Medical Director of the San Francisco Municipal Clinic, who helps manage monkeypox response in the public health sector, said: Monkeypox, a less serious cousin of smallpox, is an old virus that has been prevalent in West Africa for years. Current outbreaks are worrisome as they are prevalent in parts of the world where many infections are not normally found. The epidemic of monkeypox may sound horrifying to the general public, who has been collectively traumatized by SARS-CoV-2, a new virus that caused a fatal illness before being vaccinated. But experts say there are important differences that can be reassured. The version that is causing the current epidemic is less serious than the version that is prevalent in West Africa. Of the thousands of cases in the United States, no one has died and the majority of patients do not require hospitalization, but the lesions caused by the virus are unpleasant and are found in or near the eyes, mouth. It can even be debilitating. The urethra and rectum are painful in daily life. Monkeypox is a DNA virus, not an RNA virus like SARS-CoV-2. That is, it is more stable and will not mutate as quickly as COVID. Unlike COVID, monkeypox spreads primarily through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, such as sexual contact. It is not due to the sharing of space for a short period of time. This dramatically changes the path to proliferation. Regionally and nationally, monkeypox has traditionally been primarily contained by gay and bisexual men who have been infected with the virus through intimate contact. Health officials often believe as a result of multiple sexual encounters with anonymous partners. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease in itself, but physical encounters allow for the lasting contact needed for infection. According to the latest San Francisco report, about 98% of San Francisco cases are male, the remaining 2% are trans-gender men, and nearly 90% are gay, lesbian, or gay. Demographic data. Recently, there has been no major spillover effect on more people than gay and bisexual men. Two cases of US children were reported by the CDC last week. However, children are known to have cases because it can also be spread by touching the same sheet or clothing, or by non-sexual skin-to-skin encounters such as hugging the child or sleeping in the same bed. You may have obtained it from your home contact. Dr. Abral Karan, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford University, said he was relieved that the fact that children did not obtain it from unknown sources indicates a broader community of infections. Because the highest risk remains within the sexual network, researchers also keep an eye out for other high-risk groups, such as female sex workers and people with many partners seeking frequent treatment at sexual health clinics. I am. “Outside the men who have sex with men, we haven’t seen any significant spillover yet,” Karan said. “The fact that this hasn’t spread any further at this point suggests the need for long-term intimate contact, as seen in sexual networks.” Currently, there are so many cases of monkeypox around the world that the virus is likely to invade the reservoirs of animals such as rodents, Karan said. “It will be difficult to eradicate,” he said. “If this initial outbreak is suppressed, at least for the foreseeable future, there will be at least low-level cases in the community. It will be very difficult to eliminate this further.” Federal health officials said Thursday that they would make an additional 780,000 doses of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine available on Friday. However, it is expected to be well below current needs. San Francisco has requested 35,000 doses for high-risk residents, but so far it has only received thousands of doses each week.The city’s major public vaccine clinics Close to walk-in Vaccine providers had to shift to after a shortage of supply this week Single dose strategy To give more people partial protection. Shots are to be given twice, at least every 4 weeks. With a single dose strategy, the person who receives the first dose may not be able to receive the second dose until the global vaccine supply improves. “If there are an infinite number of vaccines, how quickly can we control them?” Dr. Art Raingold, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Public Health, said: “But There is no limit to the amount of vaccine and it will not be for a while. I think the infection will continue for at least the next few weeks. There are infected people there, and they are in contact with other people. “ Catherine Ho (she / she) is a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] twitter: @Cat_Ho

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/How-bad-could-monkeypox-get-in-the-Bay-Area-17337005.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos