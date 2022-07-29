Parechovirus infection cluster in young infants





Researchers warned of symptoms of Parecovirus central nervous system (CNS) infection based on a population of 23 infants admitted to a single pediatric hospital for 6 weeks. From April 12th to May 24th this year, 23 previously healthy infants 5 to 3 months were admitted to a pediatric hospital in Tennessee for human parecovirus meningeal encephalitis. , Dr. Romney Humphreys and co-authors of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville reported.of Weekly morbidity and mortality reports.. Researchers said most infants exhibited fever, commotion, and poor feeding without significant cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) inflammation. If a parechovirus is endemic, clinicians should consider testing for parechovirus in infants, including babies with normal CSF parameters. “Rapid detection of parechovirus in CSF by a multi-molecule panel may limit antibiotic administration and improve patient management,” they write. “Parents with young babies, especially parents with babies under 3 months old, should be aware of the symptoms and see a pediatrician if the symptoms persist.” The report is as follows: CDC Health Alert Published two weeks ago, it warned of newborn and infant parechovirus infections in multiple states. Human parechovirus belongs to the family Picornavirus family And it can be divided into several genotypes. Parechovirus genotype 1 is the most common and generally causes respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms. Genotype 3 Is the cause of the most serious cases and has a twice-yearly circulation pattern that peaks during the summer months. These cases may include severe sepsis-like illness and CNS infections. Infants under 3 months are at increased risk of serious illness. The median age of the 23 babies admitted to the hospital was 24 days. 13 were girls and 10 were boys. Five patients were preterm and were born 28-36 weeks gestation. The average length of hospital stay was 4.5 days (range 1-26 days). Almost all children have become symptomatic in the community. One preterm infant became symptomatic in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Most patients (70%) had siblings at home or were exposed to other children. Four infants had leukopenia. Twenty-two patients were counted in CSF cells. Seven samples showed increased white blood cell counts, three of which could have been contaminated with blood during collection. Four babies developed a serious illness that required treatment in the NICU. Brain MRI of these NICU patients showed white matter diffusion consistent with typical parechovirus meningoencephalitis in all four infants. Antibiotics were initially prescribed to 23 infants, but were discontinued in 13 patients within 24 hours of detecting the parechovirus. Most babies (91.3%) recovered without complications. One patient was scheduled for a follow-up assessment to assess the likelihood of late-onset deafness and hypercoagulation. Others may have persistent seizures and experience severe developmental delay. The reason for this cluster of CNS infections is unknown, Humphreys and co-authors said. In 2018, 19 cases were detected in the hospital in 5 months. Researchers suggested that the cases did not peak in 2020, probably due to social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, 29 cases were detected in hospitals in 2022, including 23 cases in this report. Parechovirus infection is not a reportable illness, but has been notified to the Tennessee Department of Health. Judy George Covering MedPage Today’s neurology and neuroscience news, Brain Aging, Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia, MS, Rare Diseases, Epilepsy, Autism, Headache, Stroke, Parkinson’s Disease, ALS, Brain Shake, CTE, Sleep, I’m writing about pain and so on. follow Disclosure Humphreys reported relationships with bioMerieux, Momentum BioSciences, Specific Diagnostics, Qiagen, Merck, Pattern Bioscience, Qpex Biopharma, Torus, and Accelerate Diagnostics. The co-author reported a relationship with NIH. Please enable JavaScript and display Comments using Disqus.

