West Nile virus detected in a pool of mosquitoes in East Austin





Austin (KXAN) — A pool of mosquitoes in eastern Austin was tested positive for the West Nile virus, Austin Public Health said Thursday. Public health agencies said a positive test was found on the 78721 zip code covering the eastern region of Airport Boulevard between East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Ed Bluestein Boulevard. What is growing on Lake Ladybird?

“No human cases of West Nile virus have been identified at this time, but a positive mosquito pool indicates that the virus is present in our community,” APH said in a release. increase. APH has a pool of eight positive mosquitoes in Travis County, 1,515 positive pools across TexasAnd 77 confirmed a case of West Nile virus in 2021. According to APH, mosquito populations in central Texas will reach their maximum from May to November. The APH Environmental Vector Control Unit monitors mosquito populations during this period. West nile virusIt is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus does not spread by coughing, sneezing, or contact. Only about 20% of people infected with the West Nile virus develop symptoms such as headache, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Few infected people develop more serious illnesses that affect the central nervous system, Release said. However, people over the age of 60 are at increased risk of developing serious illnesses, as are people with medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease. Organ transplant recipients are also at risk of more severe illness. How to protect yourself from the West Nile virus Drain the standing water: Mosquitoes breed in standing water and require only one teaspoon. Emptying toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, gutters, and water in flowerpots creates no place for mosquitoes to lay their eggs and breed.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water and require only one teaspoon. Emptying toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, gutters, and water in flowerpots creates no place for mosquitoes to lay their eggs and breed. From dawn to dusk: Although different types of mosquitoes are active at different times of the day, the common house mosquito, which spreads the West Nile virus, is most active from dusk to dawn.

Although different types of mosquitoes are active at different times of the day, the common house mosquito, which spreads the West Nile virus, is most active from dusk to dawn. dress: Wear trousers and long sleeves when you are outside. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Mosquito repellent clothing is also available.

Wear trousers and long sleeves when you are outside. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Mosquito repellent clothing is also available. DEET: Apply insect repellent:EPA-registered repellentThose containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil, paramentandiol or 2-undecanone, etc. Apply to both exposed skin and clothing.

