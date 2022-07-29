Pharmaceutical Company Transactions Make 90 Countries Available for Cheaper HIV Prophylactic Injections

Montreal – A voluntary licensing agreement announced Thursday has benefited 90 countries and generic companies are long-acting, injectable antiretroviral drugs to protect people from HIV infection. You will be able to manufacture Cabotegravir (CAB-LA).

British pharmaceutical company ViiV, the manufacturer of CAB-LA, Licensed for Pharmaceutical Patent Pool (MPP) Patents for the poorest, low-income, low- and middle-income countries, and sub-Saharan African countries.

CAB-LA is given as an injection every two months for pre-exposure prevention (PrEP) and is at greatest risk of HIV transmission, including sex workers, people injecting drugs, men having sex with men, and transgender. The purpose is to protect high people. Man.

These groups have been designated as the “major population” by UNAIDS due to their vulnerability to HIV and accounted for 70% of new infections in 2021. According to UNAIDS..

“From here, we will work with MPPs to make generics as quick as possible. Low incomes, underdeveloped, and all sub-Saharan African countries until generics are available. We have promised to offer non-profit prices for public programs in, “ViiV’s Deborah Waterhouse told a media briefing Thursday.Eve of the opening Friday International AIDS Conference..

ViiV also manufactures the antiviral drug dolutegravir and has a voluntary license for it at MPP.

“Applying this latest proven model to intellectual property prevention and sharing and enabling a generic version of CAB-LA for PrEP will prevent new cases of HIV, especially those that are difficult for women and girls to comply with. We hope that we can play an important role in this, and limited effectiveness and stigma have hampered the impact of current PrEP options, “says Waterhouse.

Currently, PrEP is limited to oral pills that should be taken daily. This is often difficult for high-risk groups targeted by PrEP.

A new system of equations to deal with prices

“The license will allow MPP to issue sublicenses to manufacturers qualified to develop generic versions,” said Charles Gore, executive director of MPP.

With the exception of the 90 countries covered, the wording of the license indicates that additional countries without patents or patent applications may also be covered by the generic version, Gore said.

“Licensees need to be pre-qualified by WHO or approved by strict regulators. Almost all sales are royalty-free. In just 10 countries, they are royalties of 5% of net sales,” Gore said. Mr. says.

CAB-LA was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2021 for the prevention of HIV infection, but the price per vial is approximately $ 3,700.

A new coalition was also announced Thursday to accelerate access to long-acting PrEP. Convened by the World Health Organization (WHO), Unitide, UNAIDS, and the World Fund, with the HIV prevention advocacy group AVAC as the secretariat, the Union has a strategy to overcome barriers to access to new PrEP options, including prices in wealthy countries. Develop

ViiV too collaboration Work with Unitaid, MedAccess, donor Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Gates Foundation to speed up fair access to our products.

“New HIV prevention options currently on the market, such as injectable cabotegravir, have the potential to transform HIV prevention,” said Tenu Avafia, Deputy Executive Director of Unitaid.

“But to actually impact the epidemic, we need to act much faster than oral PrEP. This new association formed will turn into injectable long-acting cabotegravir for PrEP without delay. Prioritize accelerating fair and widespread access at an affordable price.

AVAC Executive Director Mitchell Warren described the agreement as “a major step forward and commends ViiV Healthcare and MPP for their voluntary licensing agreement.”

“But this is just one step and there is still a lot to do. All stakeholders have as low access to PrEP’s CAB as possible while building a sustainable market for generics. We need to step up to accelerate on the price. “

Community representative Jack Wanbui Afro cab Community partners said they were encouraged to confirm responsiveness and involvement from global partners.

“But we realize that this is just the first step on this path for long-acting cabotegravir for PrEP. Rapid technology transfer and low-cost pricing have not yet been secured. Until then, the accessible and affordable CAB-LA promise will not be fulfilled. Afrocab and its community partners will continue to advocate for these issues until they are resolved. “

New WHO guidelines, new research

WHO has also released New guidelines About using CAB-LA on Thursday.

“Long-acting cabotegravir is a safe and highly effective HIV prevention tool, but it is not yet available outside the research environment,” said Meg Doherty, WHO Director of HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

“We hope that these new guidelines, along with other HIV prevention options such as oral PrEP and Dapivirin vaginal ring, will help accelerate national efforts to begin planning and implementing CAB-LA.”

On the other hand, the result is Recent research After that 3,223 women using PrEP (both oral pills and CAB-LA injections) were also presented at a media briefing.

Women based in Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe initially participated in clinical trials comparing oral and injectable PrEP (CAB-LA).

The study was not blinded in November 2020 after CAB-LA proved to be 66% more effective than oral PrEP, but study participants We continued to use either oral or injectable PrEP while waiting for a revision of the protocol to allow everyone to obtain open-label CAB-LA.

The year after open-labeling, three participants who used CAB-LA became infected with HIV, and 20 people in the group used oral contraceptives.

“Women in sub-Saharan Africa bear an imbalanced burden of HIV and incredible efforts have been made to increase access to oral PrEP, but many women respond to daily pill intake. We have experienced social and structural barriers, “said Dr. Sinead Delany-Moretlwe, the test protocol. Chairman and Research Professor at Witwatersrand University in South Africa.

Researchers also First transspecific analysis Data confirm that CAB-LA is a safe and highly effective HIV prevention option for transgender women.

The study involved 570 transgender women, 58% of whom used sex-verifying hormone therapy, and CAB-LA was also safe and effective for women receiving hormone therapy.

The contract is “limited”

In response to the announcement of the license, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) described it as “a welcome but limited step given its limited geographic range.”

Lina Mengany, Head of South Asia for the MSF Access Campaign, said: “It’s a shame to note that many developing countries with common manufacturing capacities in Latin America and Asia are currently excluded from this license agreement.”

Asia Russell, Secretary-General of HealthGAP, said the deal was the result of pressure from activists. 4 months agoViiV announced that it will not pursue voluntary licensing of CAB-LA to enable general manufacturing and affordable pricing for low and middle income countries.

“But generics haven’t been on the market for years. ViiV now needs to reduce prices to the same level as oral PrEP and make enough supplies available for people to actually access. There is, “Russell added.

“This license is not published, does not include technology transfer, and does not include all required countries. The current direct and indirect license agreements. Too many people are still left behind in the territorial scope, including those who are most likely to benefit from this scientific progress. Brazil is an excluded country. Gay men, men and trance It was when another man having sex with a woman participated in a clinical trial that provided data to make CAB-LA a marketable product for ViiV. “

Image credit: Diana Polekhina / Unsplash..