Antidepressants are questioned in the new review, are there any benefits to the review?





New reviews show that there is no compelling evidence that depression causes low levels of serotonin.

Newly published umbrella review at Molecular psychiatry Depression has caused considerable uproar in the psychiatric community, suggesting that it is unlikely to be caused by chemical imbalances, and that of antidepressants such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). I am questioning the function.1,2 “It’s always difficult to prove negative, but after decades of extensive research, it’s convincing that depression is caused by abnormalities in serotonin, especially reduced levels and reduced activity. It is no exaggeration to say that there is no evidence of depression. Serotonin. ” The lead author, Dr. Joanna Moncliffe, a psychiatrist at the University College London (UCL) and a psychiatrist at the Northeast London National Health Services Foundation Trust, said. “Many people are taking antidepressants because they are led to believe that depression is a biochemical cause, but this new study shows that this belief is not evidence-based. I suggest. “ Researchers integrate and assess evidence of whether depression is associated with decreased serotonin levels or activity, with the aim of including all relevant studies published in the most important areas of research on serotonin and depression. Did. “This review suggests that the vast research efforts based on the serotonin hypothesis have not produced compelling evidence of the biochemical basis for depression …” Read the review. “We suggest that it is time to admit that the serotonin theory of depression has not been empirically proven.” Psychiatric critics praised the findings while the psychiatric community emerged with their own concerns, as the news of the review’s conclusions struck a popular press. For more information on this theme, Age of psychiatry™. In the meantime, if you have any comments on this new research, please contact us at: [email protected].. References 1. Moncrieff J, Cooper RE, Stockmann T, etc. Serotonin Theory of Depression: A Systematic and Comprehensive Review of Evidence. Mol psychiatry.. 2022. Online before printing. 2. Find a comprehensive review, there is no evidence that depression is caused by low serotonin levels. UCL News. July 20, 2022. Accessed on July 28, 2022. https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2022/jul/no-evidence-depression-caused-low-serotonin-levels-finds-comprehensive-review

