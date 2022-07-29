Ultrasound stickers can image internal organs continuously for several days





A stamp-sized patch can continuously deliver ultrasound images for 48 hours and is used to identify changes in the lungs, heart, and stomach of people who are exercising or drinking.

Ultrasonic patch made of water-based hydrogel Chonghe Wang, Xiaoyu Chen, Liu Wang, Mitsutoshi Makihata, Hsiao-Chuan Liu, Tao Zhou, Xuanhe Zhao A stamp-sized patch applied to the skin can provide a continuous ultrasound image of the internal organs for 48 hours. This reveals details such as changes in the shape of the human heart during exercise and the expansion and contraction of the stomach when eating and drinking. “Welcome to the era of’wearable imaging'” Xuanhe Zhao At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Many researchers have attempted to develop wearable ultrasound devices made of flexible materials. However, they found it difficult to create a flexible device that remained on the skin for more than a few hours while enabling high-resolution ultrasound imaging. Zhao and his colleagues solved it by combining a rigid transducer component that produces and detects ultrasound with a soft, sticky patch. The patch contains a layer of water-based hydrogel – Ultrasound – Sandwiched between two layers of flexible elastomeric material to prevent dehydration of the hydrogel. The team put ultrasonic stickers on the arms, neck, chest and hips of 15 volunteers who drank juice, lifted weights, jogging and biking in the lab. During these activities, ultrasound images from the stickers revealed changes in the size and shape of the lungs, diaphragm, heart, stomach, and major arteries and veins. There is still much work to be done before ultrasonic stickers can be used for medical monitoring everywhere. The sticker now needs to be wired to a computer that converts ultrasound into an image and collects the data. This means that it is not a completely portable system. Still, “point-of-care ultrasound equipment with mobile-sized data acquisition systems already exists,” says Zhao. This gives him the confidence that his computing components can be miniaturized and eventually integrated with ultrasound stickers to become a truly wireless and fully portable imaging system. “This is truly groundbreaking and we are trying to bring wearable ultrasound closer to the patient,” he said. Nanshu Lu At the University of Texas at Austin. Lu said the effort could benefit from healthcare companies that are already working on downsizing the computing components used in handheld ultrasound probes. Ultrasound stickers may offer more flexible imaging options for hospitals to monitor patients without the need for a human technician to hold the ultrasound probe, in situations where there is a shortage of technicians. May be useful. “You don’t need a trained sonographer, and you don’t need a huge sonographer,” he says. Philip Tan At the University of Texas at Austin. “It can be deployed in a very resource-poor community.” In the long run, such stickers may help monitor the lungs of covid-19 patients At home, keep an eye out for the people who manage it Cardiovascular diseaseTrack growth cancer It provides continuous monitoring of tumors or fetuses growing in utero. There are no known risks with low-power ultrasound, but the team says it will investigate potential side effects from future long-term exposure. Journal reference: Chemistry, DOI: 10.1126 / science.abo2542 Sign up for free Medical checkup Newsletter for a summary of all health and fitness news you need to know, every Saturday Details of these topics:

